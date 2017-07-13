|
|
|
|
|
Shows & Events
Global Gaming Expo 2017 (G2E) Returns to Las Vegas, October 2-5
7/13/2017
Global Gaming Expo 2017 (G2E), the world’s premier international gaming trade show and conference presented by the American Gaming Association (AGA), returns to Las Vegas October 2-5 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center.
Kicking off the week, big-business leader and best-selling author Roberta Perry will be the first keynote speaker at G2E presented by Global Gaming Women. Ms. Perry has been a key force in the themed and leisure entertainment industries for more than 25 years, having held vice president positions at 20th Century Fox, Iwerks Entertainment and Edwards Technologies, Inc.
G2E 2017 will offer the next generation of casino innovations with the official introduction of skill-based slot machines. This year saw skill-based slots launching in casinos across the nation, and G2E 2017 attendees will experience the next iteration of these game-changing products before they are made available to the public.
Additionally, the show will feature the latest advancements in security, the future of esports and sports betting, as well as the debuts of new games and technology from innovators around the globe.
“As the legalization of sports betting continues to grab national headlines, G2E 2017 will bring in the nation’s top experts to address what a legal, regulated sports betting market will look like for our industry,” said Geoff Freeman, AGA president and CEO.
Attendees will also gain an inside perspective during engaging programs from the foremost thought leaders detailing the latest in technology innovation, developments in cyber security, sports betting and more.
For more information go to www.globalgamingexpo.com.
About Global Gaming Expo
Global Gaming Expo , the world’s premier event for the casino gaming industry, showcases the latest developments in gaming technology and features keynote addresses by high-profile leaders from within and outside of the gaming industry. In 2015, the annual event debuted the “Integrated Resort Experience at G2E,” an innovative effort to deliver a complete end-to-end solution to help casinos attract more guests, encourage them to stay and play longer, and increase revenue per visitor. G2E offers the most comprehensive look at the international gaming and hospitality industries to date with days of exclusive gaming product launches, trend forecasting, and cutting-edge discussions.
About AGA
The American Gaming Association is the premier national trade group representing the $240 billion U.S. casino industry, which supports 1.7 million jobs in 40 states. AGA members include commercial and tribal casino operators, suppliers and other entities affiliated with the gaming industry. It is the mission of the AGA to be the single most effective champion of the industry, relentlessly protecting against harmful and often misinformed public policies, and paving a path for growth, innovation and reinvestment.
Contact:
aga@kirvindoak.com
|
|
|
|
