Sigstr for Events Transforms Employee Email for Event Marketers

7/13/2017

Sigstr, a cloud platform for employee email personalization, announced today the launch of its new Sigstr for Events package. With the new package, event marketers can now tap into employee email to drive event registrations, increase event attendance and involve speakers and sponsors to drive event awareness.



Using Sigstr for Events, customers can schedule an email signature campaign aligned to pre-event, during-event and post-event call to actions. When users email recipients who have registered for an event, they see different content than those who have not registered. The Sigstr platform dynamically serves personalized content before, during and after to drive event engagement.



"Earlier this year, #FlipMyFunnel and SalesHacker partnered up and hosted Revenue Summit in San Francisco. We wanted to get the word out about this partnership and exciting new event, so we partnered with Sigstr to help us do just that,” said Terminus CMO Sangram Vajre. “Sigstr Viral was the perfect way to get all of our sponsors and customers involved. They could quickly and easily inject our registration CTA into all of their email signatures, which resulted in tens of thousands of impressions.”



Sigstr for Events also enables event marketers to ‘go viral’ by providing speakers, sponsors and exhibitors branded content to place into their email signatures. The viral feature helps expand event promotion through leveraging each stakeholder’s individual network to drive more attendance and engagement for the event.



Employee email is a natural marketing channel for brands who put on first-party events, webinars and seminars. The Sigstr platform knows the sender, recipient and timing of your event. Because of that, we are able to target individuals based on their involvement with the event, in time with the specific timeline,” said Sigstr CEO Bryan Wade. “Delivering personalized content accelerates the sales pipeline and engages your most important customers.”



Sigstr for Events is available through its Target plan, which also includes recipient-level reporting and time-based analytics. For more information about Sigstr for Events, register for the upcoming webinar at





About Sigstr

Sigstr unlocks employee email, like Gmail and Outlook, as an owned channel by providing simple, central control over your company’s email signature. The SaaS product drives brand compliance and delivers real marketing ROI. Sigstr customers, like Angie’s List, Invoca, Terminus, United Way, Act-On and the Indiana Pacers, among others, use clickable call-to-action banners to bring awareness and encourage engagement for key events, case studies, product updates, job opportunities and internal communication. Sigstr is a High Alpha portfolio company. For more information visit





Contact:

lydia@blastmedia.com









