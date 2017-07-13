trending Sponsored Content

New Look Unveiled For Catch Des Moines

Tweet 7/13/2017

Catch Des Moines has officially launched a new look as the result of extensive research, visitor surveys, and an effort to reflect the forward progress and growth of Greater Des Moines as a visitor destination. The new look includes a refreshed logo, new advertising creative and collateral, and messaging that highlights the unique and surprising features of Greater Des Moines.



“Greater Des Moines is growing and we want our brand to grow with it,” said Greg Edwards, President & CEO of Catch Des Moines. “Since the Catch Des Moines brand launched in 2012, our hotel inventory has grown by 22% and the city itself has significantly changed.”



Greater Des Moines now has more than 12,500 hotel rooms, including the new Hilton Des Moines Downtown which will open in early 2018 and will be connected to the Iowa Events Center. In conjunction with hotel growth, the metro has also experienced more direct flight offerings, rideshare and public transportation expansion, various public art installations, and dozens of new locally-owned restaurants and breweries.



“We continue to see growth in bookings as more people are discovering that we have a lot to offer,” said Edwards. “More planners and visitors alike are choosing Greater Des Moines and our new look and feel showcases the reasons why they are doing so.”



The year-long refresh process was a joint effort between Catch Des Moines and Strategic America, a West Des Moines based marketing and advertising agency. Survey participants, which included planners, attendees and leisure travelers, provided the following insight: 95% said they would consider returning to Greater Des Moines

Top words used to describe Greater Des Moines include affordable, accessible, emerging, and friendly

Dining, shopping and arts and culture offerings were listed as the top three activities while visiting Catch Des Moines’ mission is to market Greater Des Moines as a visitor destination for meetings, conventions, sporting events and leisure travelers. Representing 15 communities, Catch Des Moines ignites a vital tourism industry - generating more than 18,000 jobs and $2.1 billion in travel spending in Greater Des Moines. For additional information on the research and survey results behind the Catch Des Moines brand refresh, please contact Addison Bratvold, addison@catchdesmoines.com. For more information on Greater Des Moines as a meeting, convention, sporting event, and leisure destination visit





Contact:

addison@catchdesmoines.com









