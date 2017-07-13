|
|
|
|
|
Venues & Destinations
$140 Million Expansion & Renovation Of SMG-Managed Greater Columbus Convention Center Nears Completion
7/13/2017
Following 22 months of balancing construction and remodeling with customer care and resilience, the $140 million expansion and renovation of the SMG-managed Greater Columbus Convention Center (GCCC) is reaching completion.
“We are gratified by the significant investment that our Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority owners have made in transforming this facility into the crown jewel of convention centers,” said GCCC General Manager John Page. “Our guests will arrive at a stunning and expanded facility immersed with artwork and amenities and be welcomed with best-in-class customer service. Every guest is a Very Important Person to us.”
As a result of this project, the GCCC now offers:
SMG turns 40 in 2017! Celebrating its 40th anniversary and founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to 233 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theaters, performing arts centers, amphitheaters, equestrian facilities, science centers and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 15 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 1.5 million sports and entertainment seats. As the recognized global industry leader, SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming, construction and design consulting, and pre-opening services for such landmark facilities as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Houston’s NRG Park and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. SMG also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies, currently serving more than 140 accounts worldwide. Visit www.columbusconventions.com and www.smgworld.com for more information.
Contact:
jdavis@columbusconventions.com
|
|
|
|