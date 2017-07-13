trending Sponsored Content

Meetings Innovator iVvy Partners with DHISCO for Hotel Inventory

7/13/2017

IVvy Inc., an Australian company that developed the first global distribution platform for meetings and events, has selected DHISCO Inc., the world’s leading hospitality distribution company, to power its hotel booking engine.



IVvy, based in Queensland, Australia, said the partnership will enable it to expand its offerings beyond meeting and event space to room inventory.



“Our global distribution platform provides real-time availability, rates and inventory for function space, caterings, group accommodations and event supplies,” said Lauren Hall, iVvy founder and CEO. “Through our partnership with DHISCO, we can continue to build upon our solutions for making the meetings and events planning and booking process as efficient as possible while offering clients access to the most competitive and accurate room rates and availability.”



DHISCO CEO Toni Portmann said the partnership is an example of what can be achieved through industry collaboration.



“IVvy’s objective is to address a huge opportunity in the meetings industry,” Portmann said. “As the world’s largest hospitality distribution company, we can connect iVvy to hundreds of thousands of hotels around the world. DHISCO will help them, along with our hotel partners, develop the connections and relationships they need to bring meeting planning into the 21st Century.”



IVvy recently debuted in North America with the opening of a New York office.





About DHISCO Inc.

DHISCO Inc. is the world's original and leading hospitality distribution company, providing the most reliable and advanced technology to connect hotels around the world with online travel agencies, global distribution systems, metasearch engines and other travel partners. Since 1989, DHISCO has built its reputation on providing the most efficient and affordable means to market, capture and book hotel reservations. Today, it moves more than 13 billion transactions a month for more than 110,000 hotels.



About iVvy

IVvy Inc. offers meeting planners the ability to search, compare and book function space, catering and group accommodations online 24/7 by reviewing real-time availability, rates and inventory posted by venue operators, then manage events using an easy-to use, cloud-based platform and custom websites to attract and register attendees and manage their experience. IVvy serves over 12,000 users in 13 countries.





Contact:

jeri@rdrpr.com









