New Products
ExpoDisplays Introduces LEVEL
7/13/2017
Manufacturer ExpoDisplays introduces LEVEL™, the most immersive display on the market. LEVEL™ brings both movement and depth to traditionally static inline exhibiting.
ExpoDisplays’ exclusive GraphicGlide™ technology brings motion to this new, innovative system. Inherent in the LEVEL™ design is the ability to hide messages and then expose them instantly.
Starting 10’ x 10’ kits include basic levels that layer from the back of the booth space to the aisle. Customization is available including shelving and monitors. LEVEL™ can also be used as connecting inline displays of 10’ x 20’, 10’ x 30’ and beyond.
For more information go to www.ExpoDisplays.com/level, or watch the product demo video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWeYUQsuU80
About ExpoDisplays
ExpoDisplays is a full service custom exhibit house. Services include exhibit and graphic design, fabrication, installation, storage and exhibit management. Unlike most exhibit houses that manufacture either custom exhibits or portable displays, ExpoDisplays manufactures both. For more information about this 47-year-old manufacturer and its products, visit the company’s website at www.ExpoDisplays.com.
Contact:
terri@expodisplays.com
