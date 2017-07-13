|
|
|
|
New Products
The Trade Group Modernizes Branded Experiences with the Release of Larger AirClad Mobile Architectural Structures
7/13/2017
Last month, The Trade Group announced its partnership with architectural structures innovator, AirClad®, to distribute its contemporary, semi-permanent pop-up systems in the US.
Along with the already-released xPress Line of AirClad products, The Trade Group is happy to announce the launch of three large AirClad products...the XPO, the XPODH, and the xDek. Unlike traditional tents and open air spaces, AirClad semi-permanent buildings feature a durable, modern design, climate control options and branding opportunities inside and out.
With the AirClad system, live event pros and experiential marketers now have the option to accommodate guests in a sleek, high-end architectural structure. They can also design and build-out custom interiors based on an organization’s unique specifications.
The Trade Group is also excited to be the exclusive distributor of AirClad structures in the U.S., because the award-winning systems have already taken Europe by storm. These semi-permanent structures can be used for one day or several months and are ideal for:
No. 1. There are a variety of configurations available that can be sized up and down. Whether you’re looking for a large venue to host a private VIP event, a comfortable, branded space to celebrate a product launch or a small pop-up shop to sell sandwiches, we can customize an AirClad structure to meet your needs. Popular models include:
Check out this recent post for details: www.tradegroup.com/resources/blog/pamper-vips-sleek-modern-mobile-accommodations-live-events/
No. 2. From the ski slopes to a parking lot to the beach (really), AirClad systems keep guests comfortable in just about any environment. It all starts with the line’s innovative design. Sturdy, aluminum supports were carefully engineered with stability and safety in mind . A double layer of coated fabric membrane with a securely bonded trim fits securely in the aluminum framing channels, which gives AirClad structures rigidity and strength. Most installations require no additional concrete ballasts.
This contemporary design not only looks great, it blocks out noise and the elements. An optional climate control system is available to keep guests warm on the slopes and cool on hot summer days.
AirClad products were designed to adapt to a variety of environments and don’t require a special foundation. The structures set up on the ground with supports underneath for stability and leveling. Flooring panels lock in place to help ensure the structures stand solid, with space under the floor to customize your electric grid.
In addition, the front and back entrances feature clear Plexiglas panels and doors, so guests can easily check out what’s happening at your venue. What a great way to draw people inside.
No. 3: Branding, customization and interior build-outs to meet any need. Yes, there’s more! The Trade Group can build out the interior to suit most any application – from creating a fully functional restaurant or office to an upscale showroom, VIP venue or concert hall.
We can also customize the skin and add an endless number of amenities to optimize guest comfort and enjoyment. Popular options include:
About The Trade Group
The Trade Group is a full-service, award-winning provider of products and services for trade shows, corporate events, retail environments and an endless array of face-to-face experiences. The organization helps clients share their unique stories through a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes: exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, exhibit management, digital applications, video production, exhibit accessories, strategic marketing and more. For more information go to www.tradegroup.com.
Contact:
msuarez@tradegroup.com
More information about The Trade Group...
|
