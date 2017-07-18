trending Sponsored Content

Impact XM Acquires Atlantic, a Leading Full Service Exhibit and Event Company

Tweet 7/18/2017

Impact XM, a global experiential marketing agency with a forty-year heritage of crafting strategic audience engagements that power brand experiences, today announced the acquisition of Atlantic. The move bolsters Impact XM’s capabilities, footprint, and further strengthens its position as a leader in face-to-face marketing.



Atlantic is a full-service firm specializing in trade show exhibit, event and corporate interior design and build, as well as program management.



“We’ve known Atlantic for many years and our companies are an excellent fit for each other,” said Jared Pollacco, President of Impact XM. “As a combined organization, this welcome addition strengthens Impact XM’s position as a leader in the industry. I’m confident this will take our capabilities to the next level as we deliver on our clients’ ever-growing immersive engagement needs across all face-to-face marketing channels.”



As part of the acquisition Atlantic CEO and founder David Beach will be moving onto pursue other business ventures, while Greg Beach will transition to a new executive role as COO at Impact XM.



“I believe the talents and capabilities of the Atlantic team will build our collective client base, strengthen our global footprint, and expand operational, creative and digital engagement capabilities for our clients,” said Greg Beach, COO.



“For us at Atlantic, the most exciting part is the opportunity to offer our great clients an even more expansive suite of services with the same commitment to excellence to which they’re already accustomed,” added Lorre Crisswell, who is moving into the role of Vice President, Client Development at Impact XM.



Since 1988, Atlantic has served clients from its headquarters in the Washington DC metro area, as well as locations in the Baltimore, Philadelphia and Richmond/Tidewater Areas and managed assets from its Operations Center in Front Royal, VA.





About Impact XM

Impact XM crafts strategically driven, creatively focused brand stories through live and digital experiential marketing that delivers measurable results for its clients. Trusted by some of the world’s most respected organizations, the agency has a forty-four-year heritage of insightful strategy, brilliant creative, smart fulfillment and purposeful metrics across business and consumer trade shows, user conferences, event activations and digital engagements. Impact XM clients operate across a variety of industries, including the Aviation, Healthcare, Technology and Industrial sectors. Headquartered in New Jersey, Impact XM maintains locations in Toronto, New Jersey, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Zurich. More information can be found at



About Atlantic

Atlantic is a full-service firm specializing in trade show exhibit, event, museum and corporate interior design and build, trade show graphic production, custom exhibit manufacturing, trade show program management and trade show exhibit installation and dismantle field services. Since 1988, Atlantic has served clients from offices in the DC Metro (HQ), Baltimore, Philadelphia and Richmond/Tidewater Areas and managed assets from its Operations Center in Front Royal, VA.





Contact:

charles.sanchez@impact-xm.com











