New Products
CIM-Tech Releases Router-CIM 2018 Enabling Design Software Portability, Compatibility and Multi-level Pocketing for CNC Machines
7/20/2017
CIM-Tech.com Inc. will launch and demonstrate Router-CIM 2018, the latest version of the revolutionary software suite for CNC machines, at the Association of Woodworking and Furniture Suppliers (AWFS) Fair - Booth 9438, July 19-22 in Las Vegas. Router-CIM allows design software such as AutoCAD, SOLIDWORKS, Solid Edge and AUTODESK Inventor, to quickly and easily transfer information and commands to any CNC machine. Router-CIM 2018 gives the suite more robust functionality with multi-level pocketing, enhanced labeling and a new numeric control variable (NCVAR) interface.
“Looking at your competition and at the size, scale and volume that we produce, no other stand-alone CAM software comes close to being as efficient as Router-CIM,” said Garison Miseje, CNC Programming Manager for Czarnowski, an Atlanta-based, full-service exhibit and event marketing company. “Router-CIM 2018 is ideal for companies wanting to create new designs quickly, with the ability to customize pieces during production runs,” said Sheldon Prom, CIM-Tech.com Inc. Applications Engineer.
With the familiar Windows-style interface, new features and enhancements to Router-CIM 2018 include:
About CIM-Tech.com Inc.
Established in 1986, the founders of CIM-TECH realized that a CNC machine was only as good as your ability to program it. Computer Integrated Manufacturing (CIM) was needed to bridge the gap between Computer Aided Design (CAD) and Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM). CIM provides for a seamless solution with a common interface for design and manufacturing. From this basic concept a new company was created, CIM-TECH. 7512 Dr. Phillips Blvd., Suite 50-859, Orlando, FL 32819; 407-219-9346; www.cim-tech.com.
Contact:
info@cim-tech.com
