Associations/Press
Meetings Mean Business Relaunches 'Worth Meeting About' Campaign
7/20/2017
Last week the Meetings Mean Business Coalition (MMBC) relaunched its Worth Meeting About campaign with an expanded lens that uses major world events, case studies and personal testimonials to highlight the industry’s role in driving progress and innovation. Leveraging digital tactics and storytelling, the coalition will emphasize the message that when it’s important, it’s Worth Meeting About.
“Worth Meeting About brings to life the value behind meetings and the progress that’s created in the face-to-face forums enabled by our industry,” said Paul Van Deventer, MMBC co-chair and president and chief executive officer of Meeting Professionals International. “This industry-generated content will help us advance the case for why meetings matter and illustrate how meeting face-to-face spawns innovation and economic growth.”
In addition to seeding MMBC-branded content that highlights events taking place around the world, the campaign will crowdsource stories and testimonials on social media to create an arsenal of case studies and generate an online conversation. Using six-word stories, professionals both in and outside of the meetings industry will share their personal experiences to express what’s Worth Meeting About in their lives. MMBC will also film video testimonials and engage the coalition’s Meeting Professionals Task Force and Ambassadors program to help generate longer-form case studies.
“We will demonstrate the industry’s unique ability to bring people together and solve difficult challenges,” said Richard Harper, MMBC co-chair and executive vice president at HelmsBriscoe. “Despite having a multitude of ways to communicate with one another, when the stakes are high and when it matters most, we meet face-to-face in order to build connections and develop solutions. This philosophy is at the heart of the Worth Meeting About campaign.”
To learn more, visit meetingsmeanbusiness.com/worth-meeting-about. Follow and participate in the digital conversations at @MeetingsMeanBiz on Twitter and by using the hashtags #WorthMeetingAbout.
About Meetings Mean Business
Meetings Mean Business is an industry-wide coalition to showcase the undeniable value that business meetings, trade shows, incentive travel, exhibitions, conferences and conventions bring to people, businesses and communities. By rallying industry advocates, working with stakeholders, conducting original research, engaging with outside voices and more, the coalition brings the industry together to emphasize its importance. Comprised of over 60 members, the coalition unites the meetings industry with one strong and powerful voice. For more information, visit www.MeetingsMeanBusiness.com.
