trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

Venues & Destinations

Venues & Destinations

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

Shows & Events

Informa Exhibitions to Enhance Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in 2017 and Beyond

Tweet 7/20/2017

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show®, the top annual boating event for the global marine industry and consumers, is about to elevate the show experience even further. Informa Exhibitions, the company that manages and produces the show, has announced plans to enhance the five-day event and support year-round interaction between consumers and exhibitors. The 58th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) takes place Wednesday, November 1 through Sunday, November 5, 2017.



From infrastructure improvements to innovative marketing, digital software and hotel booking solutions, Informa Exhibitions' investments will span numerous aspects of the show experience. This will include new plastic and fiberglass floating docks, half of which will be in place for the upcoming show, new electrical equipment, improved tent flooring and new trucks. Improved wayfinding graphics and signage will make navigating the show's seven locations, and locating specific products, easier than ever before.



Earlier this year, Informa PLC purchased Show Management, the company that managed the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show since 1976. Informa Exhibitions currently delivers more than 200 industry events across the world annually, including the Monaco Yacht Show.



"The investments Informa Exhibitions is making in infrastructure, technology and the consumer experience will greatly enhance the show's appeal to exhibitors, attendees and sponsors," said Andrew Doole, general manager of Informa Exhibitions' Boating Group. "These improvements will help ensure the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show's worldwide reputation as the industry's leading annual event."



In addition to infrastructure improvements, exhibitors, consumers and sponsors will start to benefit from the platforms and resources Informa Exhibitions provides to foster year-round connectivity. Software helps to plan and manage consumer visits to the show with a "walking list" of exhibitors and products. Sales sheets, technical specifications, marketing materials and videos are easily downloadable by consumers year-round and exhibitors can access information about customer searches for specific products.

The new advertising and marketing approach consists of a multi-channel advertising campaign with location remarketing and elevated involvement in community partnerships. Redesigned sponsorships, focused on value and sponsor ROI, offer a wide range of price points and new opportunities for guest-sponsor engagement.

New hotel contracting resources and planning options offer a mix of hotel brands and locations through an easy-to-manage reservation system with onsite support staff and white glove services for exhibitors and groups. Owned by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida and managed and produced by Informa Exhibitions, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is the largest boat show in the world in terms of gross exhibitor space and number of vessels. The show attracts approximately 100,000 attendees, 1,000 exhibitors and more than 1,200 boats each November and is widely regarded as the top annual boating event where consumers and the global marine industry gather to buy, sell, meet up and see what is new.



Established in 1959, the show has grown to seven locations with more than 3 million square feet of space, all connected by a network of water taxis, riverboats and shuttles. Locations include the Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach Hotel & Yachting Center, Hall of Fame Marina, Las Olas Municipal Marina, Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina, Sails Marina, Hyatt Regency Pier 66 Marina, and the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center.



The show's local, regional and statewide economic benefits are substantial. According to the results of an economic impact study conducted by Thomas J. Murray & Associates in conjunction with the University of Florida released in July 2016, the 2015 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show contributed more than $857 million to Florida's economy.



In addition to the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show and the Monaco Yacht Show, Informa Exhibitions produces Yachts Miami Beach, the Palm Beach International Boat Show, Suncoast Boat Show, and the St. Petersburg Power and Sail Boat Show.





About Informa Exhibitions

With over 200 trade and consumer exhibitions annually, Informa Exhibitions is a global market leader in such end markets as Boating, Beauty, Construction & Real Estate, Life Sciences, Maritime, Health & Nutrition, Agriculture and Pop Culture. Through face to face and digital channels, its transaction-oriented exhibitions enable communities to engage, experience and do business. In doing so, Informa brings together people who want to buy and sell, network, do business and gain inspiration. Informa's industry insight, coupled with its innovative and entrepreneurial approach, provides them with the opportunity to create business advantage and access markets.



Informa Exhibitions is a division of Informa PLC, a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events business, creating unique content and connectivity for customers all over the world. Informa PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.





Contact:

dgrant@piersongrant.com









The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show®, the top annual boating event for the global marine industry and consumers, is about to elevate the show experience even further. Informa Exhibitions, the company that manages and produces the show, has announced plans to enhance the five-day event and support year-round interaction between consumers and exhibitors. The 58th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) takes place Wednesday, November 1 through Sunday, November 5, 2017.From infrastructure improvements to innovative marketing, digital software and hotel booking solutions, Informa Exhibitions' investments will span numerous aspects of the show experience. This will include new plastic and fiberglass floating docks, half of which will be in place for the upcoming show, new electrical equipment, improved tent flooring and new trucks. Improved wayfinding graphics and signage will make navigating the show's seven locations, and locating specific products, easier than ever before.Earlier this year, Informa PLC purchased Show Management, the company that managed the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show since 1976. Informa Exhibitions currently delivers more than 200 industry events across the world annually, including the Monaco Yacht Show."The investments Informa Exhibitions is making in infrastructure, technology and the consumer experience will greatly enhance the show's appeal to exhibitors, attendees and sponsors," said Andrew Doole, general manager of Informa Exhibitions' Boating Group. "These improvements will help ensure the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show's worldwide reputation as the industry's leading annual event."In addition to infrastructure improvements, exhibitors, consumers and sponsors will start to benefit from the platforms and resources Informa Exhibitions provides to foster year-round connectivity.Owned by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida and managed and produced by Informa Exhibitions, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is the largest boat show in the world in terms of gross exhibitor space and number of vessels. The show attracts approximately 100,000 attendees, 1,000 exhibitors and more than 1,200 boats each November and is widely regarded as the top annual boating event where consumers and the global marine industry gather to buy, sell, meet up and see what is new.Established in 1959, the show has grown to seven locations with more than 3 million square feet of space, all connected by a network of water taxis, riverboats and shuttles. Locations include the Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach Hotel & Yachting Center, Hall of Fame Marina, Las Olas Municipal Marina, Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina, Sails Marina, Hyatt Regency Pier 66 Marina, and the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center.The show's local, regional and statewide economic benefits are substantial. According to the results of an economic impact study conducted by Thomas J. Murray & Associates in conjunction with the University of Florida released in July 2016, the 2015 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show contributed more than $857 million to Florida's economy.In addition to the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show and the Monaco Yacht Show, Informa Exhibitions produces Yachts Miami Beach, the Palm Beach International Boat Show, Suncoast Boat Show, and the St. Petersburg Power and Sail Boat Show.About Informa ExhibitionsWith over 200 trade and consumer exhibitions annually, Informa Exhibitions is a global market leader in such end markets as Boating, Beauty, Construction & Real Estate, Life Sciences, Maritime, Health & Nutrition, Agriculture and Pop Culture. Through face to face and digital channels, its transaction-oriented exhibitions enable communities to engage, experience and do business. In doing so, Informa brings together people who want to buy and sell, network, do business and gain inspiration. Informa's industry insight, coupled with its innovative and entrepreneurial approach, provides them with the opportunity to create business advantage and access markets.Informa Exhibitions is a division of Informa PLC, a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events business, creating unique content and connectivity for customers all over the world. Informa PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100. Tweet



