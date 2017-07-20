trending Sponsored Content

95% of Exhibition Space at Texcare Asia Booked

With less than three months to go until Texcare Asia opens up for its 2017 edition, the fair has already had over 95% of its exhibition space booked out to a range of key international and domestic players from within the textile care sector. By showcasing their product advancements to major Asian buyers, many of these global companies are wanting to capitalise on the fair’s position as Asia’s leading event for innovations in textile care. At the same time, they are also looking to tap into China’s ever-growing presence in the industry.



The three-day fair will see many local and international exhibitors demonstrate their latest developments to over 11,000 trade visitors, including Castic-SMP, Chuandao, Girbau, Jensen, Oasis, Sailstar, Sealion, Voss and Weishi. In total, over 160 exhibitors from 21 countries and regions will be present at the show, including: Australia, Belgium, Brazil, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UK and the US.



One particular international exhibitor is German laundering technology company Kannegiesser, who is one of the top global players in the heavy-duty laundry machinery market (1). The company will be showcasing various smart and automated laundry advancements at the fair, in a bid to match the growing desire for more technological adoption and improved efficiency in the region. What’s more, fellow German exhibitor Miele, a commercial laundry technology developer, is also hoping to explore the potential of the Asian market at the show. The company has the capabilities to offer improved operational efficiency and reduced costs, which is another important factor for the domestic market.



Mr Richard Li, General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd, says the textile care and cleaning industry in Asia, and particularly in China, is undergoing major development and transformation. “While the demands on laundry service in Asia are increasing rapidly, there’s also an emerging need for more personalised and diversified service. In recent years, a number of industry players have made significant progress on automation and innovations to cater to these needs, under the backdrop of increased operational expenditure and raised environmental awareness. At the same time, the global industry is catering to these growing needs, by exploring the ways in which their advanced technologies can be adopted by the Asian market.”



Numerous dedicated areas highlight growth potential of Asian market

In what once again demonstrates the internationalism of the exhibitors at this year’s fair, both Kannegiesser and Miele will be part of the German Area during Texcare Asia. This dedicated section gathers 10 leading players from Germany to demonstrate their role in serving the Asian market, and includes BÖWE, Ecolab, Hohenstein, and SEITZ, and more.



Similarly, a dedicated Japanese Area will bring together a group of key Japanese brands, including ASAHI, San-Ai, TOTO, YAC and Yamamoto. Sankosha, also exhibiting in the Japan Area, is a laundry and dry cleaning technology manufacturer which is set to launch over 10 new types of shirt pressing equipment during the show. The company says each of these technologies includes dry cleaning machines, extractors, recovery dryers, and folding machines. These have been tailored to serve the Chinese market by offering specific shapes and angles in accordance with the country’s buying habits. In the build up to this year’s fair, the company has called for an increased focus on more automated and energy saving shirt washing technologies for the Chinese textile care sector.



Additionally, a separate RFID Zone at the show will feature various field experts including Autovalet, Bundle, Datamars, Etexsys, Finove, Thermopatch and Zucchetti. The track-and-trace capabilities of RFID (radio frequency identification) technology significantly increase the visibility, accuracy and efficiency at washing workshops, by automatically tracking the status of each garment and to prevent items from being lost. In this zone, technology company Datamars will demonstrate to visitors how the company’s own RFID solutions can help laundry shops save on operational costs and gain efficiency throughout the entire cycle.



Texcare Asia will be held from 27 – 29 September 2017 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre in China. The fair is a biennial event organised by Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd and China Light Industry Machinery Association. It is also a sister event of Texcare International. Every four years, Texcare International – the world market for modern textile care – provides an international venue for the textile-care sector in Frankfurt, Germany.



For further details, please visit





(1) "Global Commercial Heavy-Duty Laundry Machinery Market Size 2017”, 13 June 2017. Global Info Research. www.journalismday.com/2017/06/global-commercial-heavy-duty-laundry-machinery-market-size-2017-2022. Retrieved 4 July 2017. Background information on Messe Frankfurt



Messe Frankfurt is the world’s largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With more than 2,300 employees at some 30 locations, the company generates annual sales of around €647 million. Thanks to its far-reaching ties with the relevant sectors and to its international sales network, the Group looks after the business interests of its customers effectively. A comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.



With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent). For more information, please visit:





