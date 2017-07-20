|
|
|
|
|
International
EEAA Recognised for the Positive Impact of its Industry Advocacy
7/20/2017
The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia’s (EEAA) achievements in government advocacy have been recognised by industry peers in the inaugural Global Exhibition Day Awards 2017.
Awarded the Industry Impact Award, the Association’s activities for Global Exhibitions Day 2017 was judged by The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) and Exhibition World as having had ‘the most positive impact supporting exhibitions as an industry’.
The EEAA campaign included engaging all tiers of government to promote the importance of the industry as an economic driver and was directly responsible for delivering new advocates for the sector in Canberra.
EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, said it was a great honour to be recognised on the international stage.
“We are very pleased to have been acknowledged for our comprehensive campaign to support the advocacy efforts of UFI and to be among some of the leading global companies recognised through these awards,” said Ms DiMascio.
The Awards, established by Exhibition World in partnership with UFI, sought to acknowledge and reward the best activity around Global Exhibitions Day 2017 – which took place on 7 June.
The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) Managing Director, Kai Hattendorf, praised the EEAA’s work in helping bring greater political awareness to the value of the sector.
“As a ‘hidden giant’, the exhibition industry is challenged to raise awareness for its issues among political leaders. This makes advocacy work such a vital part of the everyday work for industry associations,” said Mr Hattendorf.
“Only in its 2nd year, Global Exhibitions Day (GED) was celebrated in 77 countries and regions all around the world, as exhibition industry professionals everywhere stepped up to raise awareness for the important role exhibitions play to develop economies and societies globally.
“EEAA has used Global Exhibitions Day as an opportunity to seek out new allies, writing to 75 parliamentarians (on both sides of the Parliament), business leaders and industry stakeholders around the country to deliver the #GED17 message.”
EEAA also congratulates Gold Members Info Salons Group and Ungerboeck Software International who were among those recognised in the Awards for their ‘ambitious online marketing initiatives’.
Other winners were:
“Our advocacy agenda is highly targeted and effective. Initiatives such as Global Exhibitions Day give weight to our own efforts and are important for strengthening our collective voice. We will continue to add our weight to this annual campaign," said Ms DiMascio.
Ms DiMascio recently discussed the subject of engaging with government in Exhibition World, which can be viewed here.
ABOUT EEAA
The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) is the peak industry Association representing Organisers, Association Organisers, Venues and Suppliers within the exhibition and event sector. The EY study, The Value of Business Events to Australia, shows in 2013-14, there were 2,157 exhibitions staged in Australia, attracting 9.3 million visitors and over 65,000 exhibitors. The total direct expenditure from exhibitions was $3.1 billion and these events contributed direct value add of $1.5 billion and generated over 21,000 full time equivalent jobs.
The work of our Association and our Members is a testament to the Power of Exhibitions as a driver of the economy and in particular economic development, trade and export, employment, visitation and knowledge sharing. A not-for-profit organisation, EEAA works to ensure industry growth by encouraging high industry standards, promoting the professionalism of EEAA Members and highlighting the unique business opportunities which exist through exhibitions. Read more about EEAA at eeaa.com.au/who-we-are/our-association/.
Contact:
rius@eeaa.com.au
|
|