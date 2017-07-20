trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

Venues & Destinations

Venues & Destinations

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

Shows & Events

Vegas Food Expo Moves and Grows for 2018

Tweet 7/20/2017

After a successful 2017 debut, America’s newest curated food trade show returns in April 2018. Designed to give emerging food producers a forum to showcase their beautiful bounty, Vegas Food Expo grows to 250 of the nation’s most exciting up-and-coming brands in a new, larger setting: Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino’s 32,000 square foot Paradise Center North.



On April 15th and 16th, attendees can listen, taste, and interact with devoted individuals who continue striving to push food forward. From 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM each day, up to 250 innovative brands will present to retail buyers, chefs, potential investors, and culinary/hospitality students. New this year is the opportunity to independently purchase tickets to the series of speakers.



While food trends most often find their way to America’s tables from small producers and chefs, getting these exciting flavors and brands into carts is challenging as big food and brand consolidation sometimes elbow innovation from the floors of larger mainstream food shows. “After our successful first show, we’re excited to introduce more small and innovative companies to a broader audience of retailers, distributors, chefs, media, and investors at this year’s larger show,” enthuses event creator Brett Ottolenghi. “Our team hopes to welcome back exhibitors and introduce new ‘on the brink’ brands poised to become top of mind with discriminating consumers,” he adds.



As larger shows continue to struggle to include and feature smaller brands, Vegas Food Expo accommodates them with exhibitor packages that are all-inclusive, costing roughly one-third of the larger mainstream trade shows. Rounding out the show, in addition to the exciting brand exhibits, will be a stimulating speaker series hosted by Robin Leach in Westgate’s Cabaret theatre.





About Vegas Food Expo 2018

The second annual two-day food trade show, taking place April 15th and April 16th 2018 in Las Vegas, is designed for small and innovative companies that might not have the budget to present at larger, coastal food shows. This year’s larger curated exhibition will feature up to 250 up-and-coming brands, introducing food producers to attendees ranging from retail buyers, and chefs, to potential investors and allied professionals. Admission is complimentary for buyers, $50 for general admission including the speaker series and $20 for limited access to the speaker series only. For more information, visit





Contact:

michael@concept2cart.com









After a successful 2017 debut, America’s newest curated food trade show returns in April 2018. Designed to give emerging food producers a forum to showcase their beautiful bounty, Vegas Food Expo grows to 250 of the nation’s most exciting up-and-coming brands in a new, larger setting: Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino’s 32,000 square foot Paradise Center North.On April 15th and 16th, attendees can listen, taste, and interact with devoted individuals who continue striving to push food forward. From 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM each day, up to 250 innovative brands will present to retail buyers, chefs, potential investors, and culinary/hospitality students. New this year is the opportunity to independently purchase tickets to the series of speakers.While food trends most often find their way to America’s tables from small producers and chefs, getting these exciting flavors and brands into carts is challenging as big food and brand consolidation sometimes elbow innovation from the floors of larger mainstream food shows. “After our successful first show, we’re excited to introduce more small and innovative companies to a broader audience of retailers, distributors, chefs, media, and investors at this year’s larger show,” enthuses event creator Brett Ottolenghi. “Our team hopes to welcome back exhibitors and introduce new ‘on the brink’ brands poised to become top of mind with discriminating consumers,” he adds.As larger shows continue to struggle to include and feature smaller brands, Vegas Food Expo accommodates them with exhibitor packages that are all-inclusive, costing roughly one-third of the larger mainstream trade shows. Rounding out the show, in addition to the exciting brand exhibits, will be a stimulating speaker series hosted by Robin Leach in Westgate’s Cabaret theatre.About Vegas Food Expo 2018The second annual two-day food trade show, taking place April 15th and April 16th 2018 in Las Vegas, is designed for small and innovative companies that might not have the budget to present at larger, coastal food shows. This year’s larger curated exhibition will feature up to 250 up-and-coming brands, introducing food producers to attendees ranging from retail buyers, and chefs, to potential investors and allied professionals. Admission is complimentary for buyers, $50 for general admission including the speaker series and $20 for limited access to the speaker series only. For more information, visit www.vegasfoodexpo.com , or follow Vegas Food Expo on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook, or call (702) 521-3761. Tweet



