Company News
Condit Armed and Ready for Outdoor Retailer Show's Move to Denver
7/20/2017
The Outdoor Retailer trade show will move from Salt Lake City’s Salt Palace Convention Center to Denver’s Colorado Convention Center early next year and Condit is the go to resource for exhibitors looking to make a swift and seamless move.
As a leading exhibit design and fabrication firm in Colorado, Condit is thrilled to welcome the Outdoor Retailer show to its home city. Colorado places a high value on the outdoors, with 35 percent of the state’s land for public use; outdoor recreation generates $28 billion in consumer spending and employs 229,000 people.
Condit’s President and CEO, Mike McGowan notes, “Denver will be an exemplary incubator for enriching the outdoor industry community. Not only do we support the positive change this will have on the local economy, but as a company with deep roots in this trade show, we hope this translates to a business boon for exhibitors.”
Condit has been involved with the Outdoor Retailer show since 1995, growing since then to support more than a dozen clients presently, including Smartwool, YETI, CamelBak, Filson and Hydro Flask.
Although there has been overwhelming support among exhibitors to move the show to Denver, this move doesn’t come without some challenges. A move of this proportion within a tight timeframe could pose an economical and logistical headache for those companies. Condit is the local Outdoor Retailer expert and can assist in moving trade show properties and offering subsequent show support, design and graphics, handling and storage to these outdoor industry businesses. Condit is local to Denver, supports the show’s transition to its home state and welcomes companies seeking a local solution to their exhibiting needs.
The final Salt Lake Outdoor Retailer Show will take place July 26-29 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The first Outdoor Retailer show in Denver will be held January 25-29, 2018.
Condit specializes in the design, fabrication, management, and installation of exhibitions, events, museum exhibits, visitor centers and temporary structures. Condit leverages its international footprint and the insights and experiences developed over its 70-year history to assist global clients with any exhibition needs. For more information, please call (800) 541-6308 or visit the Condit Website at www.condit.com.
Contact:
amclean@condit.com
