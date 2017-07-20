|
Company News
Skift Launches Meeting Planners Guide to Best Keynote Speakers
7/20/2017
Great speakers can make or break an event. But what tips can meeting planners use to ensure they identify the best talent? And who are some of the top speakers generating buzz in the events world today?
Skift, the leading resource, authority and expert on the travel industry, just launched a new initiative called the “Meeting Planners Guide to Best Keynote Speakers 2017” to help answer these questions.
The list features an inter-disciplinary, cross-industry selection – from entrepreneurship and sustainability to futurism and innovation – of some of the most interesting and buzz-worthy speakers picked from a shortlist of several thousand nominees who participated in the world’s top events in 2016 and 2017. It also takes a closer look at the best practices used to identify and select great speakers to ensure your keynote isn’t a dud, drawing upon interviews with some of the top event executives from organizations like SXSS, CES and more.
A PDF of the study can be found here: https://skift.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/SkiftBestKeynoteSpeakers2017.pdf.
Contact:
kathie@percepture.com
