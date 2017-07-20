trending Sponsored Content

Freeman Launches Digital Marketing Services

Tweet 7/20/2017

Freeman, the leading global provider of brand experiences, announces the launch of its Digital Marketing Services, a suite of capabilities available globally to Freeman clients. The offering leverages the Freeman web/app development, social media strategy, digital advertising, email marketing, and data analytics services to provide customers with year-over-year event growth. The Freeman Digital Marketing Services solution is bolstered by an investment in and partnership with Feathr, an award-winning event personalization platform.



“The link between and integration of digital and brand experience represents a powerful proposition to engage audiences in meaningful ways. Digital Marketing Services offers our customers a cohesive and strategic way to drive innovation while improving and evolving the event digital space,” said Richard Maranville, chief digital officer at Freeman. “Along with the value we see in face-to-face engagements, we’ve continued to see vast growth potential around investing in digital, especially as companies increasingly see value in an integrated digital experience for their events.”



The new services are designed to boost online registration, drive social and brand engagements, and increase revenue for Freeman customers by integrating event industry-specific strategy, new engaging digital creative storytelling, and deep quantitative analysis.



“We leveraged the Freeman Digital Marketing Services group to implement a retargeting campaign for our VidCon events,” said Michael Gardner, chief operating officer of VidCon, the world’s largest gathering of digital video fans, creators, and industry leaders. “We were able to reduce our conversion costs to register new attendees and are pleased with the growth that we received from the campaign.”



To enhance Freeman’s suite of services to further increase return for its clients such as VidCon, Freeman Digital Ventures, led by Maranville, has partnered with and invested in event personalization platform Feathr. The unique platform complements Freeman’s continued commitment to innovation and investment in the event digital marketing space and as part of the new Digital Marketing Services offering. Freeman Digital Ventures is a dedicated fund used to accelerate innovation by investing in partnerships that support the development and integration of increasing relevant technology and digital advances for the brand experience category.



“The lines between live and digital continue to blur and, at Freeman, we are focused on helping the industry evolve to meet the changing demands of societies and businesses,” said Bob Priest-Heck, president of Freeman. “Digital Marketing Services will help our customers better connect with their audiences while integrating into a seamless brand experience.”



The launch of Digital Marketing Services and the investment in Feathr is the latest move by Freeman Digital Ventures, following investments in OnlineEvent, an online learning platform brought to market in partnership with Blue Sky eLearn, and DoubleDutch, the global leading provider of mobile event apps; as well as the acquisition of engagement technology company Klowd.com and the launch of the Freeman virtual reality offering.



To learn more about digital marketing services, register for our webinar on the strategies and techniques beyond email that effectively power event growth at:





About Freeman

Freeman is the world's leading brand experience company. We help our clients design, plan, and deliver immersive experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive solutions including strategy, creative, logistics, digital solutions, and event technology, Freeman helps increase engagement and drive business results. What makes us different is our collaborative culture, intuitive knowledge, global perspective, and personalized approach, gained from our 90 years as an industry leader. Freeman is a family-owned company with 90+ locations worldwide and over 7,000 employees, 2,000 of whom are located outside the U.S. For more information, visit





Contact:

khuber@golin.com











