MSPA Americas Announces 2017 Shoppers’ Choice Winners

Tweet 7/20/2017

MSPA Americas, the trade association representing the customer experience management and measurement industry, congratulates the winners of the 2017 Shoppers’ Choice Awards. The winners, chosen by MSPA Americas Independent Contractor Plus Members, were announced at the annual ShopperFest conference.



The 2017 MSPA Americas Shoppers’ Choice Winners are: A Closer Look

Bare International, Inc.

BestMark

HS Brands International

IntelliShop

Market Force Information, Inc. MSPA Americas hosted the 2017 ShopperFest June 16-18 at Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Each year, the event attracts independent contractors as well as executives from customer experience management and measurement firms from across the country.





About MSPA Americas

MSPA Americas connects and supports the businesses that influence the customer experience through managing, quantifying, interpreting, enhancing and re-defining the customer experience. Widely recognized as the leader in customer service experience measurement, management, and training, MSPA Americas is made up of member companies that provide these services to a variety of industries. The association strengthens the customer experience industry by uniting the efforts and actions of its members and supporting the businesses they serve. For more information, visit our website at





Contact:

mromero@hqtrs.com









