|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Emerging Trade Show Trends to Watch EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Results of 31st Annual Salary Survey EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Editor Named to ASBPE Foundation Board of Directors EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Named Best Overall Trade Publication Venues & Destinations
Global DMC Partners Releases 2017 Global Destination Index Venues & Destinations
Internationally Renowned Chef Wilo Benet Partners with Puerto Rico Convention Center Company News
AlliedPRA Sets Out to Redefine its Corner of the US Business Events Industry EXHIBITOR News
Exhibit Concepts to Give Away Two Free All-Access Passes for EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago, August 22-25 EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Receives 11 National Awards
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
AXS Group Rebrands, Now Imprint Group
7/20/2017
AXS Group, an event production and destination management company proudly serving Colorado since 1969, announced today the company has rebranded and is now Imprint Group.
“We wanted a name that better communicated what we do and who we are,” said Nicole Marsh, CMP, DMCP and partner of Imprint Group. “Our company is special, we have a diverse team with varied skills and infectious personalities. We make the client’s needs and goals our top priority and customize our work to envision and execute events that have their own identity. The client, the venue, the theme, the entertainment, the décor, the food, everything about a given event should come together to create a distinct experience that you haven’t had before – like its own DNA.”
AXS Group was the result of a merger nearly four years ago between two longstanding companies in the event industry – The Arrangers, Colorado’s first DMC opened in 1969; and Starkey Productions, an entertainment and production company founded in 2000.
As Imprint Group, the company will continue to headquarter in Colorado serving Denver and the front range, but also now has an office in Florida serving the Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa markets. Imprint is the preferred partner of the DMC Network in both locations.
“We believe events are tools used to provoke an emotion, an action or communicate a message; or more simply stated – events should have identity,” said Chris Starkey, Imprint Group partner. “We don’t do cookie cutter events. We aren’t a turn and burn operation. Want really want to make an imprint with our work.”
Services provided by Imprint Group include:
Contact:
info@imprintgroup.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|