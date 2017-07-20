trending Sponsored Content

AXS Group Rebrands, Now Imprint Group

Tweet 7/20/2017

AXS Group, an event production and destination management company proudly serving Colorado since 1969, announced today the company has rebranded and is now Imprint Group.



“We wanted a name that better communicated what we do and who we are,” said Nicole Marsh, CMP, DMCP and partner of Imprint Group. “Our company is special, we have a diverse team with varied skills and infectious personalities. We make the client’s needs and goals our top priority and customize our work to envision and execute events that have their own identity. The client, the venue, the theme, the entertainment, the décor, the food, everything about a given event should come together to create a distinct experience that you haven’t had before – like its own DNA.”



AXS Group was the result of a merger nearly four years ago between two longstanding companies in the event industry – The Arrangers, Colorado’s first DMC opened in 1969; and Starkey Productions, an entertainment and production company founded in 2000.



As Imprint Group, the company will continue to headquarter in Colorado serving Denver and the front range, but also now has an office in Florida serving the Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa markets. Imprint is the preferred partner of the DMC Network in both locations.



“We believe events are tools used to provoke an emotion, an action or communicate a message; or more simply stated – events should have identity,” said Chris Starkey, Imprint Group partner. “We don’t do cookie cutter events. We aren’t a turn and burn operation. Want really want to make an imprint with our work.”



Services provided by Imprint Group include: Branding & Design

Destination Management

Live Music & Entertainment

Production Services

Teambuilding

Tours & Attractions Visit





Contact:

info@imprintgroup.com









