JOAN Digital Meeting Room System Now Available in UK and Ireland

7/20/2017

A new meeting room solution which helps modern, busy workplaces, conference centres, exhibition spaces and meeting hubs be more productive is now available in the UK and Ireland thanks to a brand new partnership between JOAN and Midwich Ltd, the UK’s leading trade-only distributor of AV and document solutions.



Part of the Visionect product line, JOAN is an award-winning user-friendly, plug and play digital solution for meeting rooms. The innovation helps improve office productivity, meeting room scheduling and improves efficiencies in workspaces by making sure employees can access a meeting space when they need it.



The simple interface and system enables people to know when rooms are booked, reserve spaces for a desired time slot and duration, and even find openings for immediate, ad hoc meetings.



JOAN is the first ePaper solution for meeting rooms and a winner of the Red Dot Design Award. Although most buyers focus on the energy-savings and the competitive pricing, JOAN is all about improving office productivity, while installers will benefit from its wireless operation the easy-to-mount system (which even works for glass doors).



Available in over 20 languages (including Klingon!), JOAN is already used by thousands of companies around the world, including Microsoft, Hyundai, KFC, and the Huffington Post.



Leading communications technology business based in Thirsk, TeleWare, has recently integrated JOAN into its workplace. With a busy office and only a limited number of meeting rooms, TeleWare faced challenges with meetings overrunning, which caused subsequent appointments to start late, as well as inefficient management of room bookings and cancellations. The company required an affordable solution that is free of cabling, suitable for glass and with long battery life. As soon as the system arrived, it was set up and immediately resolved the company’s meeting room issues.



TeleWare’s Chief Technology Officer, Rob Corrigill, said: “The solution just started working – the on-boarding process was so easy and demanded so little configuration. The engineers were expecting something a lot more complicated and kept checking to make sure they had installed it correctly.”



“JOAN is the simplest meeting room booking solution that I’ve come across. As JOAN is cable free, installation was quick and easy. In no time at all we were able to book meeting rooms through JOAN. It’s a perfect fit for TeleWare.”



Now, thanks to the new, exclusive partnership, JOAN will be distributed in the UK and Ireland through Midwich Ltd. The multi-award winning trade-only distributor has a reputation for delivering innovative new products, making it the perfect match for JOAN.



Jon Dew-Stanley, Technical Director at Midwich said: “We're excited to welcome JOAN into the Midwich family. With smaller meeting rooms or so called 'huddle rooms' growing in popularity, there is a huge need in the UK market for technology that would enable companies to maximise the utilisation of such spaces. To equip those meeting spaces we need technology that is intuitive, flexible, and cost-effective – which JOAN absolutely is. Zero wires, a long battery and a simple mount, coupled with its user-friendly design make JOAN perfect for non-technical users and a wonderful collaboration product. After all, huddle rooms are about collaboration, ad hoc meetings and a relaxed informal work atmosphere. It’s about brainstorming and boosting creativity. We see JOAN as the ultimate enabler of huddle spaces, taking them to another level of productivity by optimizing their use. All in a very user-friendly, yet advanced way.”



Even Matej Zalar, CEO of Visionect, said: "We’re very excited and honoured to be working with Midwich. They are renowned throughout the AV and document solutions industry for delivering extensive technical and logistical support for both resellers and integrators with specialists consistently at the forefront of technology, serving customers across the UK and Ireland. They have been named ‘Distributor of the Year’ at the InAVation Awards three times and running; these are all the reasons why we chose Midwich to be our partner and why strongly believe that we can successfully bring JOAN into every company that wants to manage their meeting spaces more efficiently.”



JOAN’s range of digital door displays and meeting room scheduling solutions is already available at Midwich (





About Midwich

Midwich is the multi-award winning trade-only distributor of AV and document solutions with more than 35 years of experience in the AV and IT channels. Distributing solutions in audiovisual, consumer electronics, document management, Midwich is adept at developing sound commercial propositions for its vendor partners and prides itself on being first to market with value added opportunities for its reseller partners.



About JOAN

JOAN is an epaper door display and meeting room scheduling solution developed by Visionect, world leader in deploying electronic paper in environments impossible before. It is marked by unparalleled energy-efficiency and mainstream affordability, is simple to install and use and above all helps people do more and work better. Visionect is the world leader in deploying digital signs in environments impossible before, leading the global revolution with greener and better displays. Setting a new standard in versatile, ultra energy-efficient signage, Visionect electronic paper products and solutions are conquering the globe, from New York to Tokyo.





Contact:

claire@toastpr.co.uk









