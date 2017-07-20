trending Sponsored Content

National Harbor Hires Brian Waters as Vice President of Marketing and Executive Director of Visit National Harbor

National Harbor has hired Brian Waters as vice president of marketing. He will also serve as the executive director of Visit National Harbor, the destination’s convention and visitors association.



“We are excited to have Brian on the National Harbor team,” stated Angela Sweeney, vice president and CMO for Peterson Companies, the owners and developers of National Harbor. “His consumer and trade marketing experience with premium brands in the travel and hospitality industry will be assets for promoting this vibrant destination and for leading Visit National Harbor in its second exciting year.”



Located on the banks of the Potomac River close to Washington, D.C., National Harbor is a major destination attracting millions of local, domestic and international visitors each year and is a key driver of state and county tourism. Guests have an unmatched visitor experience, from the recently opened MGM National Harbor and Tanger Outlets, to Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, the iconic Capital Wheel and nearly 200shops and restaurants.



“National Harbor holds a special place in the hearts of many guests and I am honored to join a company that is a pioneer in experiential mixed-use development,” said Waters “Furthermore, I look forward to working with the members of Visit National Harbor to further position National Harbor as the destination of choice for meeting planners and tour operators.”



Before joining National Harbor, Waters led business-to-business marketing at Hilton where his team drove brand preference and market share among meeting planners and travel agents. Prior to his time at Hilton, he spent nearly 15 years at Walt Disney Parks & Resorts where he held brand management and experience planning roles in Orlando, Burbank and Hong Kong. Waters earned an MBA from Duke University and Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Florida State University.





About National Harbor

Rising from the banks of the Potomac River, just south of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge in Prince George’s County, Md., National Harbor is a vibrant, unique community with a stellar location and a wide variety of attractions. Just a short distance from Old Town, Alexandria and downtown Washington, D.C., the 350-acre mixed-use development features seven hotels (including the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center and MGM National Harbor), offices, residential, tree-lined streets with more than 160 shops and more than 40 restaurants, iconic attractions such as the Capital Wheel and National Harbor Carousel, and much more. With so many attractions, National Harbor has become a prime destination for locals, visitors, special events, corporate meetings and conferences. The community also provides an array of waterfront activities (including a water taxi, two 700-ft. piers and 64 boat slips), special events and spectacular sunsets. For more information, go to





Contact:

Vicki@bendurepr.com









