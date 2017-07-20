|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
3 Reasons Why Your Face-to-Face Marketing Plan Needs a Creative Brief EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Releases Results of 31st Annual Salary Survey EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Editor Named to ASBPE Foundation Board of Directors EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Named Best Overall Trade Publication Venues & Destinations
Global DMC Partners Releases 2017 Global Destination Index Venues & Destinations
Internationally Renowned Chef Wilo Benet Partners with Puerto Rico Convention Center Company News
AlliedPRA Sets Out to Redefine its Corner of the US Business Events Industry EXHIBITOR News
Exhibit Concepts to Give Away Two Free All-Access Passes for EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago, August 22-25 EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Receives 11 National Awards
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Venues & Destinations
National Harbor Hires Brian Waters as Vice President of Marketing and Executive Director of Visit National Harbor
7/20/2017
National Harbor has hired Brian Waters as vice president of marketing. He will also serve as the executive director of Visit National Harbor, the destination’s convention and visitors association.
“We are excited to have Brian on the National Harbor team,” stated Angela Sweeney, vice president and CMO for Peterson Companies, the owners and developers of National Harbor. “His consumer and trade marketing experience with premium brands in the travel and hospitality industry will be assets for promoting this vibrant destination and for leading Visit National Harbor in its second exciting year.”
Located on the banks of the Potomac River close to Washington, D.C., National Harbor is a major destination attracting millions of local, domestic and international visitors each year and is a key driver of state and county tourism. Guests have an unmatched visitor experience, from the recently opened MGM National Harbor and Tanger Outlets, to Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, the iconic Capital Wheel and nearly 200shops and restaurants.
“National Harbor holds a special place in the hearts of many guests and I am honored to join a company that is a pioneer in experiential mixed-use development,” said Waters “Furthermore, I look forward to working with the members of Visit National Harbor to further position National Harbor as the destination of choice for meeting planners and tour operators.”
Before joining National Harbor, Waters led business-to-business marketing at Hilton where his team drove brand preference and market share among meeting planners and travel agents. Prior to his time at Hilton, he spent nearly 15 years at Walt Disney Parks & Resorts where he held brand management and experience planning roles in Orlando, Burbank and Hong Kong. Waters earned an MBA from Duke University and Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Florida State University.
About National Harbor
Rising from the banks of the Potomac River, just south of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge in Prince George’s County, Md., National Harbor is a vibrant, unique community with a stellar location and a wide variety of attractions. Just a short distance from Old Town, Alexandria and downtown Washington, D.C., the 350-acre mixed-use development features seven hotels (including the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center and MGM National Harbor), offices, residential, tree-lined streets with more than 160 shops and more than 40 restaurants, iconic attractions such as the Capital Wheel and National Harbor Carousel, and much more. With so many attractions, National Harbor has become a prime destination for locals, visitors, special events, corporate meetings and conferences. The community also provides an array of waterfront activities (including a water taxi, two 700-ft. piers and 64 boat slips), special events and spectacular sunsets. For more information, go to www.NationalHarbor.com.
Contact:
Vicki@bendurepr.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|