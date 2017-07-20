trending Sponsored Content

CHAUVET Provides Energetic Lighting for International Fitness Showcase 2017

Tweet 7/20/2017

While Blackpool’s Winter Gardens is perhaps most famed for its varied program of visiting musical acts, during three days in March, the complex attracts a whole different kind of audience for the International Fitness Showcase (IFS), the UK’s largest event for fitness aficionados.



To provide suitably dynamic lighting for the three energy-packed days of dance, aerobics, lectures, workshops and mind/body sessions across the 14 rooms of the Winter Gardens, LD and Assistant Production Manager Ollie Wilkinson and Thomas Beattie, Production Manager at Arranpaul, came up with a lighting concept spearheaded by a collection of CHAUVET Professional Rogue R2 Wash, COLORdash Batten-Quad 6 and Rogue R1 Spot fixtures.



“As this was the sixth year that Arranpaul provided production for the IFS, we wanted to make this year’s design special,” commented Wilkinson. “With our huge arsenal of Chauvet, we were able to create vibrant looks throughout the whole complex to bring out the energy in the show.”



Throughout the 14 rooms – including the 3000-capacity Victorian-era Empress Ballroom --Wilkinson specified 12 Chauvet Professional Rogue R2 Wash, 12 COLORdash Batten-Quad 6 and six Rogue R1 Spot moving head fixtures to set the tone for an upbeat lighting display. While the Rogue R2 Wash and the COLORdash Battens produced a consistent palette of engaging saturated wash lighting, the Rogue R1 Spots delivered punchy bursts of energetic aerial effects, thanks to such features as a 3-facet prism and interchangeable gobo wheels.



“The combination of CHAUVET Professional Rogue R2 Wash and COLORdash Batten-Quad 6 fixtures delivered an incredible mix of saturated wide spread and linear wash lighting to provide exceptional visual consistency throughout the event,” commented Wilkinson. “Working in tandem with the Rogue R1 Spot fixtures, they gave us an ideal blend of color mixing and movement we needed to create a lively, invigorating atmosphere.”



Wilkinson also specified a wide array of CHAUVET DJ fixtures to round out his design with mood lighting and visual accentuation in the various rooms of the Winter Gardens, which housed both trade stands for exhibiting fitness companies and fitness studios.



“The CHAUVET DJ fixtures are incredibly versatile,” continued Wilkinson. “They ensured we could provide the various rooms with the perfect balance between uplifting and tasteful lighting to complement various activities.”



Given the sheer number of fixtures spread out over the entire show, reliability was high on Wilkinson’s agenda. Thankfully, all fixtures performed effortlessly throughout all three days without a hitch.



“The faith I have in Chauvet has increased massively over the past years,” concludes Wilkinson. “It’s a testament to the quality of the fixtures that we had a 0% failure rate over five intense days of preparation, programming and operation. We were more than pleased with the results of IFS 2017, and we’re looking forward to next year!”





About CHAUVET Professional

CHAUVET Professional offers innovative professional lighting fixtures for the production and touring market as well as permanent installation in theaters, hospitality venues, cruise ships, clubs, television and architainment applications. For more information, please visit





Contact:

jramirez@fucinipro.com









