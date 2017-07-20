trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

Venues & Destinations

Venues & Destinations

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

Freeman Expands into Sports and Entertainment Market with Acquisition Of BaAM

Tweet 7/20/2017

Freeman, the leading global provider of brand experiences, announced today its acquisition of BaAM, a creative production company focused on the sports, culture, and entertainment markets. BaAM is a leader in the category in North America and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.



The partnership provides Freeman with access to an important and growing segment of the market and bolsters its ability to execute large-scale projects by adding BaAM's talented people and services.



"This is a natural extension of our team, and one that will continue our global expansion," said Dan Hoffend, president of FreemanXP. "We have already worked with BaAM on several events such as the MLB FanFests in San Diego and Miami, and we found incredible similarities across creative and production excellence. It was very important for us to find a partner that represented the best of the best in the industry to help support our clients' growing needs."



Reg Bronskill, BaAM's CEO, and Annemarie Roe, BaAM's President, along with the award-winning BaAM team, will continue to lead this dynamic company. Both industry veterans, Bronskill and Roe founded BaAM in 2003, and the team has since executed events and experiences throughout North America, including projects such as the NHL Winter Classic and Stadium Series games, MLB All-Star FanFest, NHL Draft, MLB Fort Bragg Game, 2015 Pan Am and Parapan Am Games Ceremonies, FIFA Women's World Cup, as well as the upcoming Major Series of Putting and the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang.



"BaAM was created to provide customers producing large-scale, high-profile projects with the best service and execution in the industry," said Roe. "We are so excited to be joining forces with Freeman, which, like BaAM, operates with the utmost respect for employees as well as a firm dedication to operational excellence and uncompromising customer service. These values have been a hallmark within Freeman and BaAM, and they will remain at the foundation of what drives our efforts together."





ABOUT FREEMAN

Freeman is the world's leading brand experience company. We help our clients design, plan, and deliver immersive experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive solutions including strategy, creative, logistics, digital solutions, and event technology, Freeman helps increase engagement and drive business results. What makes us different is our collaborative culture, intuitive knowledge, global perspective, and personalized approach, gained from our 90 years as an industry leader. Freeman is a family-owned company with more than 90 locations worldwide and over 7,000 employees, 2,000 of whom are located outside the U.S. For more information, visit



ABOUT BAAM

BaAM is a creative production company specializing in the unique requirements of high-profile and large scale sports, cultural, and entertainment projects. Clients include the Invictus Games, the International Olympic Committee, Amazon, the Kansas City Royals, La Lune Rouge, Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, the National Football League, FIFA, Aramark, the New England Patriots, Stanford University Alumni Association, and the Washington Nationals. Follow us on Twitter @BaAMProductions and visit





Contact:

CReibe@Golin.com











More information about Freeman...





Freeman, the leading global provider of brand experiences, announced today its acquisition of BaAM, a creative production company focused on the sports, culture, and entertainment markets. BaAM is a leader in the category in North America and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.The partnership provides Freeman with access to an important and growing segment of the market and bolsters its ability to execute large-scale projects by adding BaAM's talented people and services."This is a natural extension of our team, and one that will continue our global expansion," said Dan Hoffend, president of FreemanXP. "We have already worked with BaAM on several events such as the MLB FanFests in San Diego and Miami, and we found incredible similarities across creative and production excellence. It was very important for us to find a partner that represented the best of the best in the industry to help support our clients' growing needs."Reg Bronskill, BaAM's CEO, and Annemarie Roe, BaAM's President, along with the award-winning BaAM team, will continue to lead this dynamic company. Both industry veterans, Bronskill and Roe founded BaAM in 2003, and the team has since executed events and experiences throughout North America, including projects such as the NHL Winter Classic and Stadium Series games, MLB All-Star FanFest, NHL Draft, MLB Fort Bragg Game, 2015 Pan Am and Parapan Am Games Ceremonies, FIFA Women's World Cup, as well as the upcoming Major Series of Putting and the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang."BaAM was created to provide customers producing large-scale, high-profile projects with the best service and execution in the industry," said Roe. "We are so excited to be joining forces with Freeman, which, like BaAM, operates with the utmost respect for employees as well as a firm dedication to operational excellence and uncompromising customer service. These values have been a hallmark within Freeman and BaAM, and they will remain at the foundation of what drives our efforts together."ABOUT FREEMANFreeman is the world's leading brand experience company. We help our clients design, plan, and deliver immersive experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive solutions including strategy, creative, logistics, digital solutions, and event technology, Freeman helps increase engagement and drive business results. What makes us different is our collaborative culture, intuitive knowledge, global perspective, and personalized approach, gained from our 90 years as an industry leader. Freeman is a family-owned company with more than 90 locations worldwide and over 7,000 employees, 2,000 of whom are located outside the U.S. For more information, visit www.freeman.com ABOUT BAAMBaAM is a creative production company specializing in the unique requirements of high-profile and large scale sports, cultural, and entertainment projects. Clients include the Invictus Games, the International Olympic Committee, Amazon, the Kansas City Royals, La Lune Rouge, Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, the National Football League, FIFA, Aramark, the New England Patriots, Stanford University Alumni Association, and the Washington Nationals. Follow us on Twitter @BaAMProductions and visit www.baamproductions.com to stay up-to-date with all of our exciting projects and events. Tweet



