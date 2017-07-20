|
|
|
|
|
Associations/Press, Shows & Events
Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association Announces Recipients of Scholarship, Sponsored by GES
7/20/2017
The Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) is pleased to announce Leanne Dagavarian with MilliporeSigma and Melissa Matarrese with the American College of Surgeons as the recipients of the inaugural HCEAConnect Scholarship, sponsored by GES. The HCEAConnect Scholarship provides two registration scholarships to attend HCEAConnect, taking place August 13 through 16, 2017 in Chicago. Dagavarian and Matarrese were selected from a competitive selection of applicants and will be recapping their experience in a future issue of HCEA News, HCEA’s e-newsletter.
“We are thrilled that Ms. Dagavarian and Ms. Matarresse will be joining us at the 2017 HCEAConnect in Chicago courtesy of the GES sponsored HCEA scholarship initiative. I am confident that their experience will be rewarded with pertinent networking connections while providing them additional tools to assist them with their healthcare exhibiting endeavors,” says Don Schmid, HCEA President.
“HCEAConnect provides unmatched professional development and networking opportunities for healthcare exhibiting professionals,” said GES EVP of Corporate Accounts Vin Saia. “GES is honored to sponsor the inaugural HCEAConnect Scholarship. Congratulations to scholarship recipients Leanne Dagavarin and Melissa Matarrese.”
HCEAConnect gathers the industry’s leading healthcare exhibit marketers, medical association meeting and exhibition directors, and exhibit design, creative marketing and convention services companies. This is their once a year opportunity to garner relevant, quality educational opportunities as well as idea exchange between our three unique member types, corporate, association and industry partner members.
For more information about HCEA and HCEAConnect, please contact Amy Lotz, CAE, HCEA executive director, at alotz@hcea.org or 703-935-1961 or visit our website at www.hcea.org.
About HCEA
The Healthcare Convention & Exhibitors Association (HCEA) is the only association solely dedicated to improving the effectiveness and promoting the value of all conventions, meetings and exhibitions for the healthcare industry. HCEA represents organizations involved in healthcare exhibitions and conventions.
About GES
GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide-range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Toronto Boat Show. GES’ National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past eight years, and for the eighth year in a row Ad Age has named GES as one of the nation’s largest experiential/event marketing agency networks. For more information, visit www.ges.com.
Contact:
alotz@hcea.org
|
|
|
|