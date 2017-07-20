trending Sponsored Content

TrivWorks Launches Partnership With Know Your Crew App

Tweet 7/20/2017

TrivWorks™, a corporate team building company specializing in customized trivia, has partnered with trust-building app Know Your Crew to add an exciting level of digital engagement surrounding employee team building events.



Through this special collaboration, TrivWorks™ clients now have the option of engaging event participants with Know Your Crew before and after trivia team building contests, building deeper relationships while also providing valuable customization data. By combining team building with mobile technology, corporate planners now have a dynamic new tool available to engage TrivWorks™ event attendees, allowing intimate groups to get to know one another even better in a fun and interactive way.



A scalable solution for engaging audiences as small as fifteen to 1,500 or more, all attendees download Know Your Crew in the weeks prior to a TrivWorks™ event, and are divided into smaller teams. Employing game dynamics developed using comprehensive psychological research, Know Your Crew then asks participants a brief series of customized questions designed to reveal more about their teammates, as well as themselves. After the TrivWorks™ event has concluded, attendees may build upon their experience through a series of weekly Knew Your Crew games, continuing to cultivate connections while planners gain key insight and understanding into the event’s impact.



“Team trivia is not just a fun shared experience for the entire room, but a unique opportunity for intimate groups to get to know one another,” says TrivWorks™ founder & CEO David Jacobson, a seasoned team building expert with over 15 years of experience. “What Know Your Crew allows us to do is get small groups interacting and talking to each other, before they even step foot into one of our events. Afterwards, they can then continue getting to know one another following a highly enjoyable, collaborative experience.”



Founded in 2009 in New York City, TrivWorks™ is the industry leader in producing trivia team building events for corporate audiences. Recognized for employing full customization, professional emcees, and specialized expertise engaging corporate groups with team trivia, TrivWorks™ offers a range of experiences and formats suitable for any event need. With emcee and production staff based in New York and Southern California, TrivWorks™ services small businesses to Fortune 500 companies nationwide, and has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, U.S. News & World Report, BizBash, Successful Meetings and other outlets.



Know Your Crew is a question-based mobile game that makes increasing trust on teams fast and fun. With a mission to make teams more productive and happy, the platform has been utilized by prestigious brands nationwide to successfully help onsite and remote employees build relationships. Co-founder & CEO Alison Bloom-Feshbach notes how this new collaboration will help Know Your Crew achieve its mission of strengthening teams.



“We are excited to partner with TrivWorks™ because of our shared philosophy that team-building should be fun, engaging, and impactful. We believe that pairing Know Your Crew technology with powerful, in person experiences like TrivWorks™ events is the best recipe for developing great team dynamics.”



For more information go to





Contact:

david@trivworks.com









