trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

Venues & Destinations

Venues & Destinations

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

SAVOR...Selected as Food And Beverage Provider at the Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center

Tweet 7/20/2017

SAVOR... is pleased to announce that it will be the exclusive food and beverage provider for the brand new $33 million Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center, scheduled to open August 19, 2017. Not only will SAVOR deliver F&B management services to the Events Center and intermission program, but continues its hyperlocal approach by partnering with local and trusted caterers in the Federal Way and greater Seattle area.



“We will look into the communities we serve to find partners who have a passion for local eating. We believe it’s that passion that translates into taste,” says SAVOR SVP, Scott Campanella. "SAVOR grows out of a 40 year history of supporting the economic development mission set within the civic venues we serve. That sensibility drives our promise of keeping things local, sharing the unique character of our neighborhoods, giving back to the community, and developing a sense of place on every plate we serve."





About the Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center

The Performing Arts & Event Center is a year round conference and meeting facility conveniently located just 20 minutes from SeaTac airport. This beautiful south King County location is perfect for business, educational, and private events. This is an ideal event venue for full-service trade shows, corporate trainings, conventions, events, meetings, and banquets. The 716 seat, two tiered theatre accommodates theatrical, musical, dance, and spoken word performances from the region and around the world.



About SAVOR

SAVOR is the food and beverage division of SMG. Since its inception in 1983, SAVOR has specialized in creating menus that showcase local cuisine expertly prepared and presented to ensure a seamless dining and entertainment experience. SAVOR currently provides catering, concessions and special event services, to more than 140 facilities worldwide. The company is also industry leader in introducing green standards and programs to public facilities. SAVOR’s commitment to farm to table freshness and food quality features locally grown products for their venue clients whenever possible. SAVOR staff prides themselves on being on the cutting edge of the latest food and beverage trends in addition to searching out the most innovative food technologies available on the market.





Contact:

scampanella@smgworld.com









SAVOR... is pleased to announce that it will be the exclusive food and beverage provider for the brand new $33 million Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center, scheduled to open August 19, 2017. Not only will SAVOR deliver F&B management services to the Events Center and intermission program, but continues its hyperlocal approach by partnering with local and trusted caterers in the Federal Way and greater Seattle area.“We will look into the communities we serve to find partners who have a passion for local eating. We believe it’s that passion that translates into taste,” says SAVOR SVP, Scott Campanella. "SAVOR grows out of a 40 year history of supporting the economic development mission set within the civic venues we serve. That sensibility drives our promise of keeping things local, sharing the unique character of our neighborhoods, giving back to the community, and developing a sense of place on every plate we serve."About the Federal Way Performing Arts and Event CenterThe Performing Arts & Event Center is a year round conference and meeting facility conveniently located just 20 minutes from SeaTac airport. This beautiful south King County location is perfect for business, educational, and private events. This is an ideal event venue for full-service trade shows, corporate trainings, conventions, events, meetings, and banquets. The 716 seat, two tiered theatre accommodates theatrical, musical, dance, and spoken word performances from the region and around the world.About SAVORSAVOR is the food and beverage division of SMG. Since its inception in 1983, SAVOR has specialized in creating menus that showcase local cuisine expertly prepared and presented to ensure a seamless dining and entertainment experience. SAVOR currently provides catering, concessions and special event services, to more than 140 facilities worldwide. The company is also industry leader in introducing green standards and programs to public facilities. SAVOR’s commitment to farm to table freshness and food quality features locally grown products for their venue clients whenever possible. SAVOR staff prides themselves on being on the cutting edge of the latest food and beverage trends in addition to searching out the most innovative food technologies available on the market. Tweet



