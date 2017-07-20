trending Sponsored Content

Quality Logo Products Introduces Surprise-Free Pricing

7/20/2017

A Chicago-based company is introducing a new way to shop in response to the rampant hidden fees surfacing across countless industries. Quality Logo Products (



Imagine the logoed pens sitting on the receptionist desk at the doctor’s office or the custom Frisbees and keychains you see at a local festival. Those are all promotional products, and the industry is another key offender continuing to hide costs from customers. Quality Logo Products is standing against this unfair pricing strategy with No Surprise Pricing. This new way of shopping online shows a customer exactly how much they’re going to pay and when their products will arrive before they go through the entire order process. With its streamlined design and easy navigation, every user will get the important pricing details they need to stay within their respective budget.



“This is the first time I’ve ordered products of this nature and of that quantity before,” said first-time customer Tracy G. from Atlanta, Georgia, “It wasn’t my money, which is why it was crucial I got the order correct. No Surprise Pricing was really easy to use, just the step-by-step process that I could follow.”



The timing to introduce transparent pricing to shoppers comes at an apt time with the current societal conversation on hidden fees. Last year the Obama administration released a report stating: “effective competition is hindered when consumers cannot get the information necessary to make informed choices, because options are presented in a deceptive or biased way,” (The Competition Initiative And Hidden Fees National Economic Council, Dec. 2016). From hotels and airlines to cable providers and retirement funds, customers everywhere are taking shots in the dark when it comes to finding the services they need and being taken advantage of through predatory pricing strategies.



No Surprise Pricing is paving the way toward a future with no hidden fees, and customers from all over the country are already responding to this easier pricing system. When asked about his experience, Mark M. from New York said, “I would hope that more online companies that we all work with on a daily basis start developing something like No Surprise Pricing. It’s really great to know that there are no extra surprises, the price for shipping and everything is there. I think everyone likes transparency.”





About Quality Logo Products

Quality Logo Products started as a two-person operation in 2003 and has since grown to a company with over 100 employees and a projected $50 million in revenue. Today, they are one of the top 50 promotional product companies in the United States, having worked with Fortune 100 and 500 businesses around the world. For more information go to





jwolanik@qualitylogoproducts.com











