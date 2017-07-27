|
|
|
|
|
Venues & Destinations
DuPage CVB Launches New Branding for County
7/27/2017
The DuPage Convention & Visitors Bureau (DCVB) has unveiled new branding for the county, aimed at promoting DuPage as a stand-alone destination for both leisure and business visitors.
DuPage County tourism is cutting ties with the Windy City, instead opting to let its own attractions speak for themselves and lure in state, national and even international visitors. This new "DuMore in DuPage" branding initiative, spearheaded by the DuPage Convention & Visitor's Bureau, marks the first major marketing shift for the area in more than 15 years and is the culmination of almost two years of planning.
DuPage County is home to the second largest tourism industry in the state, worth $2.5 billion. It creates 22,000 jobs and returns $42 million to local governments. The DCVB has created a new strategic plan for tourism in DuPage, GPS: A Tourism Roadmap, which aims to unify the industry in the county and to further promote DuPage as a top destination. A key pillar of the strategic plan involves launching a new brand for the county, which will act to unify the communities that make up DuPage while showcasing its many high-quality attractions.
For more information about the DuPage Convention & Visitor's Bureau, go to www.discoverdupage.com.
Contact:
andrew@mackcommunications.com
|
|
|
|