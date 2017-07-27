|
Company News
AMR Group Moves to New Las Vegas Facility
7/27/2017
Globally recognized event and exhibition transport provider AMR Group, Inc. announced today that it is moving to a new, larger facility in the Las Vegas valley. Our new office is centrally located near the airport and all major exhibition and convention centers in Las Vegas and will allow us to better serve our customers in the future.
NEW ADDRESS:
AMR Group, Inc.
6230 McLeod Drive, Suite 140
Las Vegas, NV 89120 – USA
Our phone, fax, email and website will remain the same.
About AMR Group, Inc.
AMR Group, Inc was founded on the idea of providing the very best support to the exhibitions and events industry in a reliable and trustworthy fashion. The staff has over 35 years’ experience helping show organizers, pavilion organizers, exhibit builders and exhibiting companies fulfill the need for reliable, knowledgeable and trustworthy logistics services on a global scale. Being a family owned company creating customized solutions for each client helps AMR Group stand apart from the competition. Reliable exhibition logistics service there passion. For more information visit www.amrworldwide.com.
Contact:
info@amrworldwide.com
