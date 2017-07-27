trending Sponsored Content

SmithBucklin's Jennifer Wishart Honored as Show Manager of the Year

Tweet 7/27/2017

SmithBucklin, the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other, is delighted to announce that Event Manager Jennifer Wishart was named “Show Manager of the Year” by The Expo Group in the category of tradeshows with 150 booths or fewer. The award will be presented Aug. 22 during CONNECT Marketplace in New Orleans.



The honor recognizes Wishart’s work in helping design and implement innovations for client organization tradeshows that create unique event experiences for attendees. She also is being honored for the excellent customer service she provides to sponsors, exhibitors and vendors.



“Jenny’s skillset is amazing,” said Anita O’Boyle, Director, SmithBucklin’s Event Services. “She takes the client’s vision and makes it a reality. This involves managing a variety of priorities, working with numerous vendors and exhibitors, and creating one-of-a-kind, quality tradeshows.”



Wishart manages events ranging in size from 500 to 5,000 attendees and tradeshows ranging from 40 to 200+ booths. Among her accomplishments, she worked with her team to help redesign a conference serving financial professionals so that the event modeled a college campus. All of the activities – education, meals and breaks – took place on the show floor.



For another client, she helped create a “city” on the tradeshow floor. It offered a central hub with product showcases and networking experiences, including an obstacle course for drones and an escape room game – both on the show floor.



“With these types of tradeshow offerings, an attendee could spend the entire duration of a conference on the show floor. In addition, they could participate in education, enjoy networking opportunities, eat together and watch live feeds from the general sessions,” Wishart said. “As a result of the show’s enhancements, engagement skyrocketed. Sponsors and attendees had more opportunities to interact and exchange ideas.”



“Jenny was nominated for the Show Manager of the Year award because of her ability to deliver tradeshows that engage attendees and exhibitors alike,” said Dave Weil, Vice President, SmithBucklin’s Event Services. “She has done a great job in helping achieve exhibitors’ goals and objectives, bringing more value to the show.”



Launched in 2000, the award recognizes show organizers who are creating incredible experiences with their exhibitions and in their marketplace community. The awards are presented in five tiers based on the number of tradeshow booths. Wishart will receive an obelisk trophy, and a donation will be made to her charity of choice. She selected Girls Who Code, a national nonprofit organization working to close the gender gap in technology.



“Thank you to The Expo Group for selecting me as Show Manager of the Year,” Wishart said. “I am also grateful to my team for giving me the support, tools and resources I need to continuously succeed.”





About SmithBucklin

SmithBucklin is the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other. Our mission is to achieve the missions of the client organizations we serve and provide uncompromised stewardship for their long-term prosperity. SmithBucklin offers full-service management and outsourced services to trade associations, professional societies, technology user communities, industry consortia, charitable organizations, corporations and government institutes. Founded in 1949, SmithBucklin has offices in Chicago, Washington D.C., Old Lyme, Conn., St. Louis, Bethesda, Md., and San Ramon, Calif., and delivers seamless association and event management services worldwide. The company is 100 percent employee-owned. For more information, please visit





