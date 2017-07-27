trending Sponsored Content

Porter24 Enters the Convention, Conference and Event Space with Digital Touchscreen Solutions

Porter24, a digital display company that provides hospitality solutions through interactive touchscreens, today announced its expansion into the convention, conference and event space. The Interactive touchscreens are located in lobbies throughout Hotels in major markets across the United States. Including, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York City, Chicago, Boston and San Diego. Event sponsors and exhibitors can advertise event info and brand information on each of the interactive touchscreens located in partner hotels.



Additionally, convention centers, and exhibitors can rent an interactive touchscreen to compliment their booth space and enhance conventioneers’ experience. Each interactive touchscreen has a “selfie” function, agenda info, badge reader, event info, newsfeed and curated exhibitor content that can be emailed directly to a user’s smartphone. Porter24’s interactive touchscreens combine state of the art touchscreen technology with an easy to use CMS.



“We’ve seen tremendous success in the hotel industry over the past year, we have units installed all over the country in Marriott’s, Hyatt’s, and Hilton’s, along with many other brands and venues,” said Daniel Ramirez, President of Porter24. “We started to get requests for units in booths at conferences and decided to offer a rental option. We’re looking forward to enhancing conference experiences along with allowing brands to better interact with event goers and potential customers.”



Porter24's interactive touchscreens come in various sizes between 50 and 65 inches and custom builds are also available. For more information on Porter24's interactive touchscreens, including installation details and additional locations, please email info@porter24.com





ABOUT PORTER24

Porter24 is a digital display company providing hospitality solutions based out of Los Angeles, California. With smartphones and the Internet, tourists and conventioneers have become savvy consumers of all types of information. We combine state-of-the-art touchscreen technology with hospitality industry insight into sleek, modern, and efficient displays. By creating partnerships with hotels, conventions, exhibitors, and event spaces we provide innovative and engaging touchscreen displays complimented by easy-to-use software. Our touchscreen displays are efficient solutions to enhance guest experience and build brand loyalty.





Contact:

info@porter24.com









