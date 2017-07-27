|
|
|
|
Venues & Destinations
Quito's New Convention Center Set to Open in August 2018
7/27/2017
In April of this year, the Quito Tourism Board announced the construction of Quito, Ecuador’s Metropolitan Convention Center, an ambitious and strategic project in the heart of Bicentennial Park. I wanted to share with you a quick update on the construction in case you’re working on any round-ups or pieces where the information might be a good fit.
The building construction officially began on May 26th, 2017. On July 18th, 2017, authorities from the Metropolitan Convention Center registered a 22% project completion percentage. The tentative opening date is now August 2018.
Over 200 individuals are directly working on the expansive project including approximately 150 construction workers and nearly 50 plumbers, electricians, etc. The project hopes to become LEED-certified and address all sustainability issues that may arise during and post construction.
According to Quito Tourism Board’s General Manager, Veronica Sevilla: “The city will now feature additional spaces for events that combine a number of different offerings and will be complemented with great services that enhance the business traveler’s experience, a visitor that tends to spend three to four times more than the average leisure traveler, which translates to more income for the city.”
For more information about the , go to www.quito.com.ec.
Contact:
lara.henriquez@newlink-group.com
|
|
|
|