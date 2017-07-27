|
|
|
|
|
People
Convention Data Services Announces Tim Orciuch as Account Executive
7/27/2017
Convention Data Services (CDS), the trusted registration and lead management partner, has promoted Tim Orciuch to the position of account executive in the sales department. Orciuch brings to his new position 15 years of extensive experience working onsite with show managers. As account executive, Orciuch will manage a portfolio of association and for-profit client accounts throughout the country.
“Tim Orciuch’s strong experience in the tradeshow industry and specifically in the onsite environment will give him an edge in consulting with our clients to provide solutions and best practices for their events. His proven expertise and in-depth knowledge of our industry will be a valuable addition to our CDS sales team,” says David Lawton, Executive Vice President of Sales, Convention Data Services.
Orciuch began his career at CDS as an onsite services manager and was later promoted to supervisor of the department. For the past five years as CDS’ onsite operations manager, he has worked onsite at medical and educational conferences, large tradeshows and international events.
“My industry experience and years with CDS have given me first-hand exposure to our clients’ goals, needs and challenges,” says Tim Orciuch, Account Executive, Convention Data Services. “I am looking forward to using my knowledge of CDS’ products and services to work with our clients and help them achieve their event’s strategic goals.”
About Convention Data Services – CDS
Convention Data Services (CDS) is the trusted registration and lead capture partner for driving global event connections for businesses and associations worldwide. Headquartered in Bourne, Massachusetts, CDS has built multi-faceted solutions to increase attendance, engagement and exhibitor ROI along with providing actionable analytics for the events industry since 1986. Learn more at www.cdsreg.com.
Contact:
vickie@silverlevinson.com
|
|