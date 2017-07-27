trending Sponsored Content

Available Light Announces New Hires and Promotions

Available Light is proud to announce the promotion of Jessica Krometis and John Delfino to Associates of the firm, along with the hiring of two new Designers: Alex Fabozzi and Hess Smith. Jessica and Hess work out of the Boston studio while John and Alex are located in the NYC studio.



“I could not be more delighted to see Jessica and John step up and take on more responsibility at Available Light, while adding Alex and Hess to support our burgeoning project load,” says Steven Rosen, FIALD, President & Creative Director, “It is very satisfying to be part of a team that is home grown.”



Jessica Krometis, Jr. Assoc. IALD, first joined the studio as an intern, returning as a Designer after receiving an MFA in Stage Design from Northwestern University where she worked on projects such as Aimée and Jaguar, The Wild Party, and Danceworks. Jessica was also honored with a coveted USITT student exhibitor presenter slot at the 2015 Prague Quadrennial. In her two years at Available Light, she has worked on a number projects including the Glass Flowers Exhibit at the Harvard Museums, B3 Restaurant in Boston, the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown, and the Witte Museum’s new Susan Naylor Center in San Antonio.



Before joining the firm in 2015, John Delfino, Jr. Assoc. IALD, completed his MFA in Lighting Design from CalArts where he studied under famed lighting designer Anne Militello and worked under that tutelage of Lisa Pasamonte of Visual Terrain. His diverse lighting design background ranges from theatrical productions to themed entertainment, and from museums to architecture. He is committed to supporting the “story” with light, which has been evident in such Available Light work as the National WWII Museum, the Grammy Museum Mississippi, and the new Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia.



Coming from New York City, Hess Smith joins the Boston studio after four years at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey followed by working freelance in the New York City market. Hess graduated with a BFA in Theatre Design from the University of Arizona and his work was also seen at the Arizona Repertory Theatre and the University of Arizona Opera Theatre. At the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, Hess worked on shows such as Love’s Labours Lost, Something Wicked This Way Comes, and Measure for Measure. More recently he assisted famed theatrical lighting designer Jim Ingalls on a number of domestic and international projects.



New York native Alex Fabozzi received his MFA in Lighting Design from NYU in 2014. In the succeeding years he has served as lighting supervisor for Dance Theatre of Harlem—touring across the US as well as internationally—as well as designing for a variety of New York theater companies including La Mama, Apollo Theater, Center Stage, and 57th Street Theatre. He has also assisted a number of renowned designers including Robert Wiezel, Clifton Taylor, John McKernon and Jan Versweyveld.



