Company News
Gilbert Displays Rebrands to Gilbert
8/1/2017
On August 1st 2017, Gilbert Displays – a veteran Long Island company known for its work in trade show exhibition, architectural interiors, and live events – announced that it has rebranded itself as, simply, Gilbert. The product of years of internal development, the rebranding elevates the company’s three main strengths into branded business units – Gilbert Exhibition, Gilbert Architectural, and Gilbert Live.
Now in its 32nd year in business, Gilbert has become known for its dedication to excellence in design, fabrication, and customer experience in far more than just displays, leading to a period of self-reflection that culminated in the name change.
“We’re no longer just a display company,” said Barry Ballen, founder and CEO. “We’ve become much more than that to our clients over the years. The name Gilbert is very important to us. It was my father’s name, who I founded the company with, and many of our core values come from him,” he said. “There’s a lot that sets us apart, but nothing more so than the relationships we build with our customers, who we see as members of our family, and so many of whom are genuine friends. A major theme of the rebrand was personifying the company in a way that reflects the authenticity, warmth, and partnership that has become synonymous with Gilbert.”
The internal team behind the rebranding designed Gilbert’s new identity to reflect its growth and evolution, while honoring its history. From the logo change – which is a modern refinement as opposed to a stark departure – to the promotion of its Exhibition, Architectural, and Live lines of business, their objective is to present the company as it’s become known.
“It’s important that the world sees us as we see ourselves, and as our clients have come to know us.” Ballen said. “We’re excited for the future. We can’t wait to deliver more great work to our loyal clients and many new ones as the new and improved Gilbert.”
About Gilbert
Gilbert is a quality- and service-oriented design and custom fabrication company servicing world-renowned brands across the globe. See more of the company’s branding updates, and learn more about Gilbert Exhibition, Architectural, and Live by visiting www.gilbertexperience.com.
Contact:
sballen@gilbertexperience.com
