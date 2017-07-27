trending Sponsored Content

Bridgestone Continues 12-Year Partnership with nParallel

7/27/2017

World-class tire production and technology giant Bridgestone announced that nParallel would retain its trade show and retail marketing business after a rigorous business review as part of the organization’s standard protocol.



“Business reviews are always a little intimidating because we never take a client’s business for granted,” said Co-Founder of nParallel Don Gonse. “When we received the invitation to participate in the RFP we dug in deep. We spent months internally prepping with our team to showcase to Bridgestone why nParallel is their best partner.”



nParallel began working with just one of Bridgestone’s divisions in 2005. The partnership strengthened through the following years, allowing nParallel to design and manage multiple divisions of Bridgestone’s trade show and event programs.



After months of preparing, nParallel presented their proposal to Bridgestone. On Tuesday, July 18, 2017 Bridgestone announced that nParallel won their business.



“Bridgestone reiterated to our team that they are continuing their partnership with us because of the great reputation we maintain and the value of our partnership with tangible and intangible elements,” said Gonse. “As we mentioned, we never take our clients for granted, and so the opportunity to partner with and service Bridgestone is an honor. We’re thrilled to be expanding our relationship with them.”



nParallel follows the same process for every RFP: define, design and deliver. This three-step process turns exploration into knowledge, knowledge into ideas and ideas into action.





About nParallel

nParallel strategically designs and constructs solutions to showcase their clients' offerings and brand identity in a variety of environments, including trade show, retail, corporate headquarters and many others. The company combines excellence in both product and customer service to provide their clients with the best experience possible and a strategic solution to their business needs. nParallel believes creativity, collaboration, and innovation are pillars to lasting partnerships and strong results. Located in Plymouth, Minnesota, nParallel has offered quality marketing services to national and regional brands since its inception in 2003.



About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is the world's largest tire and rubber company. In addition to tires for use in a wide variety of applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Its products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.





Contact:

megan@commboutique.com









