People
Scott Irvine Joins GES as General Manager of Toronto
7/27/2017
GES, a global experiential marketing partner for exhibitions, exhibits, and events, announced that Scott Irvine has joined the company as general manager of its Toronto operation.
Irvine brings more than 15 years of senior management experience in the logistics industry. Most recently, he was vice president of sales and logistics for transportation and warehousing provider, REMCO. Irvine has an extensive background in customer service and building a continuous improvement culture across various companies in the supply chain industry.
“Scott is an exceptional leader with impressive experience in the logistics industry and a commitment to customer service. He is an important addition as we continue to innovate, plan and execute events in Toronto and across Canada,” said Executive Vice President of GES Canada Mike Lecour.
As general manager of Toronto, Irvine is responsible for the growth, strategic direction and continued exceptional customer service initiatives that clients and partners value from GES’ Toronto team. Irvine earned his bachelor of commerce in Alberta, while attending the University of Calgary, and earned his MBA at the Ivey Business School - University of Western Ontario.
About GES
GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide-range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including the Canadian International Auto Show, Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, and CONEXPOCON/AGG and IFPE. GES’ National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past eight years, and for the eighth year in a row Ad Age has named GES as one of the as one of the Nation’s Largest Experiential/Event Marketing Agency Networks. For more information, visit www.ges.com.
Contact:
dpage@ges.com
More information about GES...
