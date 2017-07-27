trending Sponsored Content

Scott Irvine Joins GES as General Manager of Toronto

Tweet 7/27/2017

GES, a global experiential marketing partner for exhibitions, exhibits, and events, announced that Scott Irvine has joined the company as general manager of its Toronto operation.



Irvine brings more than 15 years of senior management experience in the logistics industry. Most recently, he was vice president of sales and logistics for transportation and warehousing provider, REMCO. Irvine has an extensive background in customer service and building a continuous improvement culture across various companies in the supply chain industry.



“Scott is an exceptional leader with impressive experience in the logistics industry and a commitment to customer service. He is an important addition as we continue to innovate, plan and execute events in Toronto and across Canada,” said Executive Vice President of GES Canada Mike Lecour.



As general manager of Toronto, Irvine is responsible for the growth, strategic direction and continued exceptional customer service initiatives that clients and partners value from GES’ Toronto team. Irvine earned his bachelor of commerce in Alberta, while attending the University of Calgary, and earned his MBA at the Ivey Business School - University of Western Ontario.





