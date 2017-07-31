|
Company News
Suiteness Announces Digital Concierge Services for Conferences and Large Event Travel
7/31/2017
Today, Oakland-based startup Suiteness – the only online booking service for exclusive luxury hotel suites and multiple room accommodations – is expanding its digital concierge capabilities to offer specialized options to help travelers coordinate conference and large event travel. Companies, business travelers, and conference organizers will be able to take advantage of a slew of free services and exclusive concierge partnerships when booking through Suiteness’ platform in an effort to simplify a frustrating process for the consumer.
Since its inception, Suiteness has utilized its complimentary concierge service to arrange anything and everything for hotel guests to bridge the gap of the potentially limited capabilities of hotels’ own concierge services. From allowing group travelers to book the perfect suite together, booking tickets for the best show in the city or setting up a surprise birthday cake with balloons upon arrival, Suiteness is taking their expertise in group travel and providing specialized offerings for conference planners and business travelers.
These focused offerings from Suiteness include:
Suiteness’ digital concierge offering expansion comes on the tail of news announcing the startup’s partnership with Viceroy Hotel Group to integrate some of their most exclusive and lavish suites from hotels in key markets including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York and San Francisco into the platform.
About Suiteness
Suiteness is the first online booking platform that allows users to access an inventory of thousands of exclusive luxury hotel suites. Suites range from standard one-bedrooms to spacious apartment-style stays with multiple attached rooms. The company is carving a niche for itself in the international travel industry as the leading website dedicated solely to luxury suites and is finding success with group travelers and families looking for a nice place to stay together.
Suiteness was launched in 2015, with funding and support from investors including Y Combinator, Structure Capital and Keystone Capital. The platform currently has access to 30,000 luxury suites in Las Vegas, Miami, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando Chicago, and London. The company is expanding its suite inventory rapidly in key markets across the world.
For more information on Suiteness, please visit www.suiteness.com.
Contact:
mebrown@5wpr.com
