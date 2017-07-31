|
|
|
|
|
Awards, Company News
Baker Creative Recognized by the Public Relations Society of America with Prism Award
7/31/2017
Baker Creative, a local branding consultancy, was selected by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), Central Ohio Chapter, as a winner of the Prism Award for Multifaceted Campaigns. On behalf of client Buehler's Fresh Foods, a leading provider of high-quality food in Northern Ohio, Baker Creative developed and executed a comprehensive public relations strategic plan that included market research, social media, video, public relations, and special events, among others.
"We are honored that the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) recognized our campaign with its highest honor, the Prism award," said Michele Cuthbert, owner and Creative Director of Baker Creative. "We're especially honored that this recognition came from our industry peers."
PRSA is the nation's largest professional organization serving the communications community with a mission to make communications professionals smarter, better prepared and more connected through all stages of their career. Its membership collectively represents more than 30,000 members comprised of communications professionals spanning every industry sector nationwide.
For more information, please contact Michele Cuthbert at (614) 836-3845 or pr@baker-creative.com.
About Baker Creative
Baker Creative brings more than 30 years of marketing communications and management to the Columbus market, providing advertising, public relations and web-based solutions to a variety of consumer and business-to-business clients nationally. For more information please visit www.baker-creative.com.
Contact:
pr@baker-creative.com
|
|
|
|