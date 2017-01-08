|
|
|
|
|
EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's Fifth Annual Portable/Modular Awards Accepting Entries
8/1/2017
EXHIBITOR Magazine's Fifth Annual Portable/Modular Awards, which honor design excellence in portable, modular, and system exhibits, is currently accepting entries. Exhibits making their debut in the United States or abroad between Oct. 1, 2015, and Oct. 1, 2017, are eligible.
The competition is judged by an unbiased group of highly esteemed marketing and design experts. Entries are accepted in 11 categories, and multiple finalists and one winner will be selected in each category. Plus, one winner will receive The Zeigler Award, the competition's top honor.
Finalists will be announced online in March and promoted in EXHIBITOR's March issue. Winners will be announced and honored at EXHIBITORLIVE in Las Vegas, where winning entrants will receive a custom trophy. Winners that provide print-quality visuals also will be featured in EXHIBITOR magazine's July issue and online at www.ExhibitorOnline.com. Plus, all finalists will be entered in the People's Choice category, the only component of the program that's chosen by popular vote. Visitors to www.ExhibitorOnline.com will vote to select one winner, which will be announced and honored with a trophy at EXHIBITORLIVE.
Entries are accepted electronically via an online form and DropBox.com file sharing. Visit www.ExhibitorOnline.com/awards/PMA to learn more about the competition and to start the entry process.
Early bird deadline: Oct. 2, 2017, $125
Final deadline: Oct. 9, 2017, $175
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
larmstrong@exhibitormagazine.com
|
|
|
|