New Products
SummitSync Introduces Platform for Event Sponsors to Measure ROI
8/3/2017
SummitSync announces the official launch of their new event intelligence platform. Companies spend over $300B every year sponsoring and attending events, yet less than 50% of marketers say they have a standard process to measure event success; which is where SummitSync comes in.
Over 80% of B2B companies invest heavily in events and conferences. It is often their largest line item in their marketing budget. SummitSync’s new event intelligence platform helps manage this spend in two ways. It allows companies to consolidate the mix of spreadsheets, calendar invites, CRM, and email into a single dashboard that allows deeper insights insights into event prospects companies want to meet with. Within SummitSync, sales and marketing teams can manage the manual, chaotic process of discovering attendees, booking meetings, and following up with them into a single customizable dashboard.
Building on the growing momentum of the SummitSync mobile app, which was featured at industry conferences including DMEXCO, SummitSync is broadening their mission to helping sales and marketing teams in a much larger, more impactful way by streamlining their event marketing, while seamlessly measuring return on investment.
With the launch of their event intelligence platform, SummitSync is also introducing OneSync, its core technology to quickly integrate top CRMs and marketing automation platforms like Salesforce and Marketo into their platform. This allows companies to pull in their prospects, schedule meetings, follow-up with prospects and measure ROI automatically.
“As someone who had to schedule all of these meetings in years past, I understand the headaches these teams go through, “ says John Corrigan, CEO SummitSync. “We’re helping these teams boost their productivity with no more messy spreadsheets, manual follow-up, or CRM tagging. Plus CMOs love us because we help them automatically measure ROE (return on events) and boost yield from sales and marketing teams. It’s a win/win for everyone,”
SummitSync’s event intelligence platform is available now with three tiers tailored to small teams, professionals, and enterprises.
About SummitSync
SummitSync helps enterprises maximize their return on event investment as attendees, hosts and sponsors. SummitSync’s event intelligence platform simplifies the process of discovering and engaging event attendees, scheduling meetings, and measuring the return on event (ROE). Founded in 2015, SummitSync has facilitated over 20,000 in-person meetings to date. They are headquartered in New York City where they recently graduated from the Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator. To learn more about SummitSync, please visit www.summitsync.com.
Contact:
kathryn@summitsync.com
