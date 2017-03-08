trending Sponsored Content

GCI Graphics Expands into New State-of-the-Art Production Facility

Tweet 8/3/2017

GCI Graphics, the grand format printing solutions provider, has moved into a new 40,000-square-foot production facility in Atlanta. The state-of-the-art facility provides additional efficiencies for printing and finishing clients’ grand format printing projects, along with new, unique capabilities to help clients realize cost savings and take projects to the next level.



The new facility is part of the 151,000-square-foot corporate facility operated by Exploring, Inc., the parent company of GCI Graphics and several other unique, trailblazing Atlanta-based companies, including ID3 Group, Chisel 3D, Atlantis Waterjet, Brumark, and Shelmarc Carpets.



The move also allows GCI Graphics to offer customers an expanded and unique range of capabilities provided by a large team of skilled craftspeople, all under one roof. This includes carpentry, metal, and paint shops, a comprehensive scenic shop, waterjet cutting services, and graphic production.



Effective immediately, GCI Graphics is located at:

3655 Atlanta Industrial Drive

Building 150

Atlanta, Georgia 30331



The company’s phone numbers, fax, and email addresses will remain the same.



“This new facility is one of a kind, and we’re excited about the space it provides for producing clients’ grand format printing projects,” said Greg Pappas, VP Business Development at GCI Graphics. “We’re also now able to offer clients greater efficiencies and unique capabilities as part of the Exploring facility. This includes a truly unique range of world-class custom fabrication, 3D elements, innovative flooring solutions, and expert waterjet cutting services. We are completely committed to providing our clients with expert solutions, and we are thrilled about all the ways these expanded capabilities can benefit them.”



To schedule a tour of the new space and learn about the expertise and capabilities GCI Graphics offers, please email sales@gcigraphics.com.



As the premier grand format printer in the Southeast, GCI Graphics has been providing clients with extensive experience and a wide scope of capabilities for more than 25 years. More information is available at





About GCI Graphics

GCI Graphics, an Exploring, Inc. company, offers extensive experience and a wide scope of capabilities to meet clients’ grand format printing needs for retail and point of purchase advertising, marketing tours, live events, architectural signage, trade shows, and museums. The company’s total digital print solutions include wallcoverings, vehicle wraps, custom-printed fabric projects, printable flooring, and banners, as well as retail environments, billboards, signs, and more. GCI Graphics offers printing, finishing, product installation, and fulfillment. Learn more at





Contact:

sales@gcigraphics.com









