Company News, People
Live Marketing Expands Team, Capabilities and Locations
8/3/2017
Live Marketing, an award-winning creative agency, continues to deepen its expertise in trade show and event marketing with new team members and expanded face-to-face marketing solutions. Gary Taylor has been promoted to the newly created position of Executive Media Producer and Director of Technology, in charge of new media and emerging technology offerings. Taylor will work out of Live Marketing’s Atlanta office, a recent addition to the company’s existing locations in Florida, Oregon, and Illinois.
Taylor, who has over 20 years of experience writing and producing live event video and media programs, leads Live Marketing’s growing technology team. Successful past projects for brands like CenturyLink, HP and Cisco include early applications of then-developing technologies such as large format video walls, and augmented and virtual reality programs.
Anne Trompeter, Live Marketing’s Principal and Executive Creative Strategist, praises Taylor’s creativity. “Gary has a gift for discovering emerging technologies, developing them as engagement tools, and implementing them in ways that unforgettably connect our clients’ brands and messages with their audiences,” says Trompeter.
Live Marketing has also added Connor Saben and Alyssa Lavik as relationship managers. A Live Marketing intern and recent graduate from the University of Portland, Saben has already applied his degrees in Finance and Entrepreneurship as a finalist in the school’s 100K Venture Challenge. Lavik brings two years of sales experience, gained after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Retail and Retailing Operations from the University of Wisconsin. Both Lavik and Saben will work with the rest of the Live Marketing team to build and maintain client relationships, and provide customer service.
About Live Marketing
As a creative agency, Live Marketing works with brands to connect with their audiences through engaging stories, and inspiring face-to-face experiences. From trade shows, meetings, corporate summits, and events of all sizes, Live Marketing gets you more engaged contacts, broader awareness, and better business results. Looking to create a memorable and meaningful experience for your brand? It’s your story. Let’s tell it. Learn more at www.livemarketing.com.
Contact:
atrompeter@livemarketing.com
More information about Live Marketing...
