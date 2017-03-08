trending Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

New Products

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

Shows & Events

Venues & Destinations

Company News

Venues & Destinations

submit your news email newsletter

Awards, Company News

The Expo Group Digs In with APWA Snow Show

Tweet 8/3/2017

The Expo Group has been selected as the General Services Contractor for the American Public Works Association’s North American Snow Conference.



“We wanted a true partner that would help us beyond taking and fulfilling exhibitor orders. The Expo Group’s creativity and consistent focus on how to improve both the attendee and exhibitor experience will elevate the APWA Show for Snow,” says Brenda Shaver, APWA Manager of Meetings.



APWA’s Snow Conference will be May 6-9, 2018 in Indianapolis with about 2,500 public works and transportation professionals discussing the latest developments in winter maintenance, training for emergency situations and kicking the snow tires on new products and vehicles.



“Our team is excited about the opportunity to help APWA drive up its service levels and create a more meaningful experience overall for attendee members, exhibitors and sponsors,” says Randy Pekowski, The Expo Group’s President and COO.





About APWA

The American Public Works Association (



About The Expo Group

The Expo Group is a trusted exhibition and events partner that helps organizations grow their attendance, exhibitor and sponsorship revenue through the design and execution of unique, compelling and memorable experiences. The company has headquarters near Dallas with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Austin/San Antonio and Washington D.C. Learn more at





Contact:

ddoody@theexpogroup.com











More information about The Expo Group...





The Expo Group has been selected as the General Services Contractor for the American Public Works Association’s North American Snow Conference.“We wanted a true partner that would help us beyond taking and fulfilling exhibitor orders. The Expo Group’s creativity and consistent focus on how to improve both the attendee and exhibitor experience will elevate the APWA Show for Snow,” says Brenda Shaver, APWA Manager of Meetings.APWA’s Snow Conference will be May 6-9, 2018 in Indianapolis with about 2,500 public works and transportation professionals discussing the latest developments in winter maintenance, training for emergency situations and kicking the snow tires on new products and vehicles.“Our team is excited about the opportunity to help APWA drive up its service levels and create a more meaningful experience overall for attendee members, exhibitors and sponsors,” says Randy Pekowski, The Expo Group’s President and COO.About APWAThe American Public Works Association ( www.apwa.net ) is a not-for-profit, international organization of more than 29, 800 members involved in the field of public works. APWA serves its members by promoting professional excellence and public awareness through education, advocacy and the exchange of knowledge. APWA is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, has an office in Washington, D.C. and 63 chapters throughout North America.About The Expo GroupThe Expo Group is a trusted exhibition and events partner that helps organizations grow their attendance, exhibitor and sponsorship revenue through the design and execution of unique, compelling and memorable experiences. The company has headquarters near Dallas with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Austin/San Antonio and Washington D.C. Learn more at www.theexpogroup.com or contact Dana Freker Doody directly at 972.580.9000 x1644 or ddoody@theexpogroup.com. Tweet



