|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
How to Budget for International Trade Shows Shows & Events
95% of Exhibition Space at Texcare Asia Booked New Products
JOAN Digital Meeting Room System Now Available in UK and Ireland EXHIBITOR News
Exhibit Concepts to Give Away Two Free All-Access Passes for EXHIBITORFastTrak Chicago, August 22-25 EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Receives 11 National Awards Shows & Events
Informa Exhibitions to Enhance Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in 2017 and Beyond Venues & Destinations
Internationally Renowned Chef Wilo Benet Partners with Puerto Rico Convention Center Company News
AlliedPRA Sets Out to Redefine its Corner of the US Business Events Industry Venues & Destinations
Global DMC Partners Releases 2017 Global Destination Index
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Awards, Company News
The Expo Group Digs In with APWA Snow Show
8/3/2017
The Expo Group has been selected as the General Services Contractor for the American Public Works Association’s North American Snow Conference.
“We wanted a true partner that would help us beyond taking and fulfilling exhibitor orders. The Expo Group’s creativity and consistent focus on how to improve both the attendee and exhibitor experience will elevate the APWA Show for Snow,” says Brenda Shaver, APWA Manager of Meetings.
APWA’s Snow Conference will be May 6-9, 2018 in Indianapolis with about 2,500 public works and transportation professionals discussing the latest developments in winter maintenance, training for emergency situations and kicking the snow tires on new products and vehicles.
“Our team is excited about the opportunity to help APWA drive up its service levels and create a more meaningful experience overall for attendee members, exhibitors and sponsors,” says Randy Pekowski, The Expo Group’s President and COO.
About APWA
The American Public Works Association (www.apwa.net) is a not-for-profit, international organization of more than 29, 800 members involved in the field of public works. APWA serves its members by promoting professional excellence and public awareness through education, advocacy and the exchange of knowledge. APWA is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, has an office in Washington, D.C. and 63 chapters throughout North America.
About The Expo Group
The Expo Group is a trusted exhibition and events partner that helps organizations grow their attendance, exhibitor and sponsorship revenue through the design and execution of unique, compelling and memorable experiences. The company has headquarters near Dallas with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Austin/San Antonio and Washington D.C. Learn more at www.theexpogroup.com or contact Dana Freker Doody directly at 972.580.9000 x1644 or ddoody@theexpogroup.com.
Contact:
ddoody@theexpogroup.com
More information about The Expo Group...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|