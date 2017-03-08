|
|
|
|
|
New Products
ExpoDisplays Introduces Silhouette Stretch Fabric Display
8/3/2017
Trade show exhibit manufacturer ExpoDisplays introduces a new product, Silhouette™. Silhouette is lightweight, easy to transport and assemble display designed for trade shows and events.
Silhouette consists of an ultra-light weight tubular frame that assembles tool–free with ExpoDisplays’ exclusive Build By Number™ assembly system. The dye-sublimated fabric, pillowcase-style graphic slips easily over the frame for a vibrant message in minutes. An entire 8’ tall x 10’ wide model packs into a wheeled, duffel-style bag that fits in cars or can be shipped via FedEx or UPS.
Silhouette is available in 8’ heights with widths ranging from 3’ to 20’. Silhouette frames are backed by a lifetime warranty.
For more information go to www.ExpoDisplays.com/silhouette and www.ExpoDisplays.com/build-by-numbers.
About ExpoDisplays
ExpoDisplays is a full service custom exhibit house. Services include exhibit and graphic design, fabrication, installation, storage and exhibit management. Unlike most exhibit houses that manufacture either custom exhibits or portable displays, ExpoDisplays manufactures both. For more information about this 47-year-old manufacturer and its products, visit the company’s website at www.ExpoDisplays.com
Contact:
terri@expodisplays.com
|
|
|
