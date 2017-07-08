|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Leverage These 6 Trade Show Trends for Strategic Results Shows & Events
95% of Exhibition Space at Texcare Asia Booked New Products
JOAN Digital Meeting Room System Now Available in UK and Ireland Shows & Events
Informa Exhibitions to Enhance Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show in 2017 and Beyond Company News
SAVOR...Selected as Food And Beverage Provider at the Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center Company News
Porter24 Enters the Convention, Conference and Event Space with Digital Touchscreen Solutions People
Live Marketing Expands Team, Capabilities and Locations Company News
Hamilton Exhibits Celebrates 70th Anniversary New Products
CIM-Tech Releases Router-CIM 2018 Enabling Design Software Portability, Compatibility and Multi-level Pocketing for CNC Machines
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals Relocates, Expands Las Vegas Branch
8/7/2017
SmartSource® Computer & Audio Visual Rentals (“SmartSource,” Hauppauge, NY), one of the nation’s leading providers of computer, audio visual (AV) and integrated technology solutions for businesses and events, announced that it has expanded its Las Vegas operations center.
According to Vice President of National Field Operations, Mark Adam, “SmartSource’s Las Vegas location is doubling the size of its operation in response to steady growth in the local market, enabling the company to be more responsive in supporting our larger trade shows and events, as well as last-minute product needs and same-day service calls that occur.”
The space, 39,000 square feet, located in a spacious state-of-the-art building at 6425 South Jones Boulevard, features a new production center with advanced information technologies to support upgraded internal networking and equipment configuration and was designed to maximize productivity, efficiency and safety.
The company’s Las Vegas location continues to be one of the busiest of its 21 nationwide branches, supporting clients in some of the industry’s most challenging integrated technology deployments. Through a team of experienced technology professionals, SmartSource provides products, labor services and on-site support to a wide range of trade shows and conferences across diverse vertical markets, providing integrated IT, audio visual and software solutions to clients for breakout sessions, exhibit halls, and general sessions, as well a variety of other meeting settings.
For more information on SmartSource Las Vegas Operations Center, please visit www.smartsourcerentals.com/smartsource-locations/las-vegas.
About SmartSource® Computer & Audio Visual Rentals
SmartSource® Computer & Audio Visual Rentals is the trusted expert in technology solutions for businesses and events and maintains the largest national footprint in the computer and audio visual rental space. SmartSource is widely recognized for its breadth and depth of offerings and seamless systems integration for even the most complex temporary installations. By leveraging high performance IT, AV, and the latest interactive technologies, SmartSource helps marketers effectively convey and distill their brand messages with optimum, impactful impressions. SmartSource has fully-staffed and equipped branch offices in 21major metropolitan markets. Founded in 1984 as Rent-a-PC, the company was the pioneer market maker in technology rentals. For more information, visit www.smartsourcerentals.com or call: 800-888-8686.
Contact:
dmautuori@optonline.net
More information about SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals ...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|