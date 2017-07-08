trending Sponsored Content

SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals Relocates, Expands Las Vegas Branch

Tweet 8/7/2017

SmartSource® Computer & Audio Visual Rentals (“SmartSource,” Hauppauge, NY), one of the nation’s leading providers of computer, audio visual (AV) and integrated technology solutions for businesses and events, announced that it has expanded its Las Vegas operations center.



According to Vice President of National Field Operations, Mark Adam, “SmartSource’s Las Vegas location is doubling the size of its operation in response to steady growth in the local market, enabling the company to be more responsive in supporting our larger trade shows and events, as well as last-minute product needs and same-day service calls that occur.”







The space, 39,000 square feet, located in a spacious state-of-the-art building at 6425 South Jones Boulevard, features a new production center with advanced information technologies to support upgraded internal networking and equipment configuration and was designed to maximize productivity, efficiency and safety.



The company’s Las Vegas location continues to be one of the busiest of its 21 nationwide branches, supporting clients in some of the industry’s most challenging integrated technology deployments. Through a team of experienced technology professionals, SmartSource provides products, labor services and on-site support to a wide range of trade shows and conferences across diverse vertical markets, providing integrated IT, audio visual and software solutions to clients for breakout sessions, exhibit halls, and general sessions, as well a variety of other meeting settings.



For more information on SmartSource Las Vegas Operations Center, please visit





About SmartSource® Computer & Audio Visual Rentals

SmartSource® Computer & Audio Visual Rentals is the trusted expert in technology solutions for businesses and events and maintains the largest national footprint in the computer and audio visual rental space. SmartSource is widely recognized for its breadth and depth of offerings and seamless systems integration for even the most complex temporary installations. By leveraging high performance IT, AV, and the latest interactive technologies, SmartSource helps marketers effectively convey and distill their brand messages with optimum, impactful impressions. SmartSource has fully-staffed and equipped branch offices in 21major metropolitan markets. Founded in 1984 as Rent-a-PC, the company was the pioneer market maker in technology rentals. For more information, visit





