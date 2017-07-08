trending Sponsored Content

mg Announces Enhanced Permanent Environments Division

As part of mg's Single Source Simplicity promise to client brand environments, mg is pleased to announce its Permanent Environments division. While many clients have enjoyed mg’s strategy, design, production and installation capabilities on various permanent branded environments, the addition of new team members and resources will create a more robust offering.



Leading the division is Tack Roberts, managing director of permanent environments. Roberts has been with mg for more than 5 years and started as an account executive focused on brand environments for a range of clients. Roberts spent the first years of his career in exhibits, events and permanent environments, but most recently has spent the past decade focused on defining the visitor experience of branded permanent environments.



“Permanent interior branding is a close second cousin to the services we offer clients on the show floor,” said Michael Grivas, CEO, mg. “We are excited to enhance mg’s offerings and make permanent environments a stronger part of our portfolio building off Tack’s long-term track record.”



Joining mg’s Permanent Environments division is Paul Kloeckner. Kloeckner’s background and time at mg has been focused on graphic production. He will bring this expertise that he has used on various environment projects to the division. Kloeckner will be responsible for the production and installation of engaging, relevant and memorable permanent environments for our client’s brand.



