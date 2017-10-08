trending Sponsored Content

SMT expo Adds Joe Cascio, Sr. as VP of Sales and Marketing

Tweet 8/10/2017

SMT expo continues to grow, partnering with industry veteran Joe Cascio.



With over 22 years of experience in all aspects of venue management, Joe Cascio brings his vast network and knowledge of the events industry to the team at SMT expo. The former General Manager of two of New Jersey’s Private convention facilities, Joe will partner with SMT expo to develop, market, place and sell their revolutionary full floorplan booth system.



In his new position Joe will oversee all aspects of sales, marketing and promotion for the company looking to expand its revolutionary tool free system within the events industry.



A division of Glenmore Industries, an OEM manufacturer of a wide variety of home, industrial and automotive products, SMT expo is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey and has manufacturing facilities and offices in China, Taiwan, Vietnam and the United Kingdom. SMT is the exclusive provider of the industry’s leading full floorplan fabric booth system and the sole manufacturer of this technology. SMT stands for Smart Modular Technology which speaks to the innovative product and the value added opportunity we are providing. For more information go to





Contact:

joe@smtexpo.com











