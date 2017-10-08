trending Sponsored Content

SMG Named Corporate Partner of the Year by College of Charleston's School of Business

Tweet 8/10/2017

SMG was honored to be named corporate partner of the year at a presentation conducted at the College of Charleston and officiated by Alan Shao, Dean of the School of Business and Wayne Smith, Chairman, Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management. This is the first award of its kind issued by the department. In accepting the award, SMG President and CEO, Wes Westley stated, “SMG has enjoyed more than a decade of association with the College. We believe it is a perfect example of the private/public partnerships that can bring great value to each party. SMG provides internship opportunities for college students, and SMG executives collaborate with college professors in course development and sit on the college advisory board. These and many other examples have created a win/win opportunity. We are very pleased and humbled to receive this award and be the first recipient of such recognition.”



Dean Shao stated, “the length and depths of the excellent relationship we enjoy with SMG has been of great significance to all of us in the department and school of business. We look forward to enhancing these relationships for many years to come.”



Maureen Ginty, Executive Vice President, SMG, and member of the Executive Committee of the Advisory Board for the Hospitality Department said, “We cannot overstate the value of our long-standing relationship with the College. We continue to deepen and expand that relationship as we move into the future. All of us who have been associated with the College are extremely honored by the recognition and look forward to many years of continued partnership.”





About SMG

Celebrating its 40th anniversary and founded in 1977, SMG provides management services to more than 230 public assembly facilities including convention and exhibition centers, arenas, stadiums, theaters, performing arts centers, amphitheaters, equestrian facilities, science centers and a variety of other venues. With facilities across the globe, SMG manages more than 15 million square feet of exhibition space and more than 1.5 million sports and entertainment seats. As the recognized global industry leader, SMG provides venue management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming, construction and design consulting, and pre-opening services for such landmark facilities as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, Houston’s NRG Park and the MercedesBenz Superdome in New Orleans. SMG also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies, currently serving more than 140 accounts worldwide. For more information visit





