trending Sponsored Content

Shows & Events

New Products

Shows & Events

Company News

Company News

People

Company News

New Products

submit your news email newsletter

New Products

Display Supply & Lighting, Inc. Introduces New Decorative LED Pendants

Tweet 8/10/2017

Display Supply & Lighting, Inc. a leader in lighting, supply products and product selection and installation oversight services, is excited to introduce a new decorative LED lighting line of pendants, ceiling mount fixtures and wall mount sconces. This new product line is designed to showcase the warmth of LED filament lamps and to give you another easy way to add decorative light where you need it.



These decorative vintage style LED lights are available in brushed nickel or antique brass finishes and are offered with either a medium E26 screw base or GU24 base socket. Create the lighting effect you desire by choosing from the many different assorted styles and shapes of LED filament lamps.







“We are excited to be able to offer another easy way to add high quality, uniquely designed LED lighting into any space”, said Rob Cohen, Vice President of DS&L. “This LED lighting line is perfect because you can mix and match or combine these new UL listed pendants, ceiling mount fixtures and wall sconces to create a classic designer look in any retail space, display, tradeshow booth, office or home”.



To learn more about how DS&L can help you and to learn more about our NEW LED Pendants, Ceiling Mount Fixtures and Wall Sconces, visit





About Display Supply & Lighting, Inc.

DS&L is a leading supplier of lighting and supply products to the trade show and display industries for over 37 years. In addition to assisting customers with the selection of products that best meet their application needs, DS&L also provides complete lighting layout, application engineering services, onsite installation oversight services and product selection assistance. For more information about DS&L’s products and services, please visit





Contact:

smcdowell@dslgroup.com









Display Supply & Lighting, Inc. a leader in lighting, supply products and product selection and installation oversight services, is excited to introduce a new decorative LED lighting line of pendants, ceiling mount fixtures and wall mount sconces. This new product line is designed to showcase the warmth of LED filament lamps and to give you another easy way to add decorative light where you need it.These decorative vintage style LED lights are available in brushed nickel or antique brass finishes and are offered with either a medium E26 screw base or GU24 base socket. Create the lighting effect you desire by choosing from the many different assorted styles and shapes of LED filament lamps.“We are excited to be able to offer another easy way to add high quality, uniquely designed LED lighting into any space”, said Rob Cohen, Vice President of DS&L. “This LED lighting line is perfect because you can mix and match or combine these new UL listed pendants, ceiling mount fixtures and wall sconces to create a classic designer look in any retail space, display, tradeshow booth, office or home”.To learn more about how DS&L can help you and to learn more about our NEW LED Pendants, Ceiling Mount Fixtures and Wall Sconces, visit www.dslgroup.com About Display Supply & Lighting, Inc.DS&L is a leading supplier of lighting and supply products to the trade show and display industries for over 37 years. In addition to assisting customers with the selection of products that best meet their application needs, DS&L also provides complete lighting layout, application engineering services, onsite installation oversight services and product selection assistance. For more information about DS&L’s products and services, please visit www.dslgroup.com or call (800) 468-1488. Tweet



